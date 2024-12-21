USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
Senator Marco Rubio's son Anthony scores touchdown for Florida in Gasparilla Bowl
To most people, it was a garbage-time touchdown. However, for Anthony Rubio and and the Florida Gators, it was extremely significant.
Rubio, the son of Florida Senator Marco Rubio, is a walk-on running back on the Gators' roster and scored a touchdown with a little over a minute remaining in Florida's 33-8 victory over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl .
After the 5-foot-9, 173-pound running back broke the end zone plane, the entire Florida sideline erupted in celebration, resulting in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on the Gators. But with the game in hand, Florida was not concerned about the penalty. What mattered was the touchdown scored by the walk-on redshirt freshman.
FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN FOR ANTHONY RUBIO
The son of Florida Senator Marco Rubio blasts through for a 9 yard touchdown run
A really nice moment for the redshirt freshman, who is seeing the field for the first time this season#Gators lead Tulane 33-0 with 1 minute left pic.twitter.com/lEh7F9JocI
— Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) December 21, 2024
GASPARILLA BOWL HIGHLIGHTS: Florida rout Tulane in Tampa
Rubio finished with six rushes for 32 yards and the touchdown in his first career collegiate game. Rubio joined the Gators as a walk-on last year and did not see any action during the 2023 season. He finally debuted against the Green Wave on Friday and capped his day with a nine-yard touchdown run to give Florida a 33-0 lead.
The unsportsmanlike conduct did give Tulane a chance to get on the scoreboard, as the penalty moved the ball to the Green Wave's 45-yard line and gave them a shorter field.
Rubio attended Belen Jesuit in Miami and followed his father's footsteps by attending UF. The elder Rubio played college football for a year on a scholarship at Tarkio College in Missouri.
