Semien's 3-run double caps 5-run sixth inning as Rangers beat Royals 6-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a three-run double to cap Texas’ five-run sixth inning, Wyatt Langford had two run-scoring hits and the Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Friday night.

Nathan Eovaldi (4-3) allowed two runs and four hits and with one walk while striking out six in six innings as the Rangers won their second straight following a five-game losing streak.

Semien lined a 2-0 fastball into the left-field corner after going 0 for 17 at the plate.

“It’s always good to have a big inning like that, especially in a tight ballgame,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.

Langford doubled in Adolis García in the fourth inning and singled him home in the sixth, each time tying the score. Jonah Heim followed Langford with an RBI fielder’s choice against John Schreiber (3-2) for a 3-2 lead.

Schreiber gave up three runs on three hits, retiring one batter.

“Schreiber’s been so good for us. Just didn’t execute tonight,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said.

José Leclerc, David Robertson and Kirby Yates shut out the Royals over the final three innings on two hits and one walk.

Texas has struggled at the plate this season after leading the American League in batting and runs last season en route it first World Series title. The Rangers have scored at least five runs in three consecutive games for the first time this season.

Langford, a 22-year-old rookie, is hitting .302 in June with 13 RBI.

Royals starter Brady Singer, seeking his first win since May 19, left with a 2-1 lead after giving up three hits and two walks in five innings with four strikeouts, leaving the bases loaded in the fourth.

Kansas City has lost nine of its last 12 games while totaling 36 runs.

Kyle Isbel, the Royals’ No. 9 hitter, hit a two-out solo home run, to open the scoring in the third inning.

Isbel, who matched his season high with his fifth homer, left the game after four innings with low back tightness. His substitute, Garrett Hampson, singled home MJ Melendez in the fifth for the 2-1 lead.

The Royals’ Salvador Perez struck out four times, including with two men on in the eighth.

Texas’ Nathaniel Lowe had a double and two singles.

SCHERZER DEBUT ON SUNDAY?

Bochy said RHP Max Scherzer will be evaluated on Saturday with the possibility of the 39-year-old, three-time Cy Young winner making his season debut on Sunday. With multiple news outlets reporting earlier this week that Scherzer would pitch Saturday, Bochy announced Jon Gray as his Saturday starter and emphasized there was no setback with Scherzer, who had back surgery last December and had his rehab schedule interrupted seven weeks ago by a thumb issue.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: OF Hunter Renfroe (fractured left big toe) was activated and played 10 days after it appeared he’d require surgery and miss 6-8 weeks.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Michael Wacha (4-7, 4.24 ERA), who played collegiately at Texas A&M, will make his first start since May 31, when he suffered a fractured left foot when hit with a batted ball. Rangers RHP Jon Gray (2-3, 3.31) was tagged for nine runs on 11 hits in three innings last Monday in a loss to the New York Mets.

