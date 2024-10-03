Sellers, Sanders among Gamecocks listed as questionable for Ole Miss

There’s some decent news about the status of South Carolina’s starting quarterback and running back.

Ahead of the Gamecocks matchup on Saturday against No. 12 Ole Miss, QB LaNorris Sellers and RB Rocket Sanders were both listed as questionable.

Sellers sprained his ankle in the first half of South Carolina’s loss to LSU before sitting out against Akron the week after. Sanders, meanwhile, tweaked his ankle in the first minutes of the Akron game but was able to use last week’s bye week to recover.

Here’s South Carolina’s initial availability report ahead of its 3:30 p.m. game (ABC) against the Rebels:

▪ OUT — OL Jakai Moore ... DOUBTFUL — LB Kelvin Hunter ... QUESTIONABLE — QB LaNorris Sellers, RB Rocket Sanders, WR Jared Brown.

Ole Miss first availability report was listed as:

▪ OUT — CB Cedric Beavers, WR Izaiah Hartrup, WR Devin Price, RB Logan Diggs, OL Cam East, WR Joshua Pfeifer, TE Hudson Wolfe ... QUESTIONABLE — OL Jayden Williams ... QUESTIONABLE — RB Matt Jones, DE Princely Umanmielen, WR Micah Davis, LB TJ Dottery, S Louis Moore, WR Tre Harris, LB Daniel Demery, RB Henry Parrish Jr., DT JJ Pegues, OL Micah Pettus, OL Jeremy James, DT Akelo Stone ... PROBABLE — CB Brandon Turnage, CB Trey Amos, WR Cayden Lee, LB Trip White, CB Chris Graves Jr.

Schools must also provide an update on Thursdays and Fridays before a game, then a final “Game Day Update” no less than 90 minutes prior to kick off.