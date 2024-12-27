'Sell the team' chants erupt as Bears get embarrassed on prime time

Things got extremely ugly for the Chicago Bears in their final home game of the 2024 season, which has been a disappointment, embarrassing, and disastrous on a level that should make everyone sick to their stomach.

During the Bears' 10th consecutive loss, which was another embarrassing outing, in front of the Chicago faithful, who loudly voiced their displeasure.

For most of the second half, especially the fourth quarter, and on the Thursday Night Football postgame show, fans at Soldier Field had a clear message to the McCaskey family: "Sell the team."

The Seahawks would go on to defeat the Bears, 6-3, and the crowd had every reason to voice their displeasure with their home team. Allowing seven sacks on the game, quarterback Caleb Williams threw his first interception in 354 passes on the final play on fourth-and-10, and not a single touchdown was scored for the offense.

“Sell the team” chants at Soldier Field pic.twitter.com/44NlAWSGDk — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 27, 2024

For everything that the Bears defense did to succeed and excel, the offense was an absolute joke, firing up the crowd to call for the McCaskey family to sell the team. There has been plenty of talk around the team from every NFL media show about what coaches could be interested in the Bears head coaching vacancy. But at this point, any potential candidate needs to strongly consider the bosses they would have above them.

