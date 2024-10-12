Seeley, Shaw connect for longest TD in school history to send Wofford past VMI 31-16

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Paul Seeley V threw a pair of touchdown passes and Wofford kept VMI winless on the season, beating the Keydets 31-16 on Saturday.

Wofford (3-3, 1-2 Southern Conference) built a 15-0 lead before VMI (0-6, 0-2) stiffened on defense and the Keydets scored 16 straight spanning the second quarter and early into the fourth.

Caden Beck kicked a 38-yard field goal with 12:56 left before halftime. With 5:51 left in the third, Shamus Jones intercepted Seeley and ran it back 41 yards for a score, reducing the deficit to 15-9 after the point-after attempt failed. Early in the fourth, the Keydets broke through and blocked a punt which Noel Innocent recovered in the end zone for a 16-15 lead.

Seeley — who threw three interceptions — gathered himself and threw a 95-yard touchdown to Ricky Shaw II for the longest passing score in school history to regain the lead.

Wofford's Javis Mynatt intercepted JoJo Crump on VMI's following possession and that set up a seven-play, 34-yard drive that ended with J.T. Smith Jr. running it in from the 4 to make it 28-16 with 1:56 left.

VMI entered having won three of the last four meetings, including a 17-14 win in Lexington, Virginia, last year.

In a series that began in 1924, Wofford has a 15-13 lead.

___

The Associated Press