Seattle Sounders bring shutout streak into matchup against Saint Louis City SC

Saint Louis City SC (4-9-10, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (9-7-7, seventh in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Seattle -155, Saint Louis +383, Draw +303; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders come into a matchup against Saint Louis City SC after securing two straight shutout wins.

The Sounders are 5-6-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders rank third in the Western Conference drawing 135 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

Saint Louis is 2-8-7 in Western Conference games. Saint Louis has a -12 goal differential, scoring 31 goals while allowing 43.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Sounders won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has nine goals and one assist for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

Klauss has scored five goals and added three assists for Saint Louis. Indiana Vassilev has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 6-1-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Saint Louis: 1-6-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Braudilio Rodrigues (injured).

Saint Louis: Celio Pompeu (injured), Kyle Hiebert (injured), Klauss (injured), Tomas Ostrak (injured), Joshua Yaro (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

