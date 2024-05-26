Seattle 9, Washington 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Crawford ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .207 Moore 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .244 Rodríguez cf 5 2 3 4 0 0 .260 Garver dh 3 2 0 0 2 1 .173 France 1b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .243 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Polanco 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .195 Rojas 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .283 Clase lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .194 a-Raley ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .275 Zavala c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162 d-Raleigh ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Abrams ss 4 1 1 3 0 1 .256 Rosario rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Meneses dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Vargas lf-3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .307 Senzel 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .210 Young cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Gallo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .133 Adams c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233 b-Ruiz ph-c 2 1 2 0 0 0 .200 Robles cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .120 c-Winker ph-lf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .228

Seattle 010 300 023_9 10 0 Washington 000 010 400_5 8 1

a-grounded out for Clase in the 7th. b-singled for Adams in the 7th. c-sacrificed for Robles in the 7th. d-struck out for Zavala in the 9th.

E_Senzel (3). LOB_Seattle 5, Washington 4. 2B_Crawford (2), Rojas (6). HR_Rodríguez (4), off Corbin; France (6), off Corbin; Gallo (4), off Woo; Abrams (8), off Stanek. RBIs_Polanco (14), Rodríguez 4 (19), France 3 (20), Moore (20), Gallo (7), Winker (22), Abrams 3 (24). SB_Robles (4), Rodríguez 2 (11). CS_Moore (2). SF_Winker. S_Raley.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France 2); Washington 1 (García). RISP_Seattle 4 for 10; Washington 2 for 4.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woo 6 5 3 3 0 1 70 1.66 Stanek, BS, 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 2 13 4.50 Voth, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.80 Muñoz 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.61

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 6 4 4 3 2 4 87 6.12 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.93 Floro, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 17 1.03 Weems 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 2 29 5.89

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-2, Weems 1-0. HBP_Woo (Meneses), Weems (Moore). WP_Floro.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:35. A_25,935 (41,376).

The Associated Press