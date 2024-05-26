Advertisement

Seattle 9, Washington 5

Seattle

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Crawford ss

4

2

1

0

1

1

.207

Moore 3b-2b

4

0

1

1

0

0

.244

Rodríguez cf

5

2

3

4

0

0

.260

Garver dh

3

2

0

0

2

1

.173

France 1b

5

1

2

3

0

1

.243

Haniger rf

4

0

0

0

0

0

.211

Polanco 2b

2

0

1

1

0

0

.195

Rojas 3b

2

1

1

0

0

0

.283

Clase lf

2

0

0

0

0

2

.194

a-Raley ph-lf

2

1

1

0

0

0

.275

Zavala c

3

0

0

0

0

0

.162

d-Raleigh ph-c

1

0

0

0

0

1

.213

Washington

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Abrams ss

4

1

1

3

0

1

.256

Rosario rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.172

Meneses dh

3

0

0

0

0

1

.226

García 2b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.273

Vargas lf-3b

4

1

1

0

0

1

.307

Senzel 3b

3

1

2

0

0

0

.210

Young cf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.260

Gallo 1b

4

1

1

1

0

1

.133

Adams c

2

0

0

0

0

0

.233

b-Ruiz ph-c

2

1

2

0

0

0

.200

Robles cf

2

0

1

0

0

0

.120

c-Winker ph-lf

1

0

0

1

0

0

.228

Seattle

010

300

023_9

10

0

Washington

000

010

400_5

8

1

a-grounded out for Clase in the 7th. b-singled for Adams in the 7th. c-sacrificed for Robles in the 7th. d-struck out for Zavala in the 9th.

E_Senzel (3). LOB_Seattle 5, Washington 4. 2B_Crawford (2), Rojas (6). HR_Rodríguez (4), off Corbin; France (6), off Corbin; Gallo (4), off Woo; Abrams (8), off Stanek. RBIs_Polanco (14), Rodríguez 4 (19), France 3 (20), Moore (20), Gallo (7), Winker (22), Abrams 3 (24). SB_Robles (4), Rodríguez 2 (11). CS_Moore (2). SF_Winker. S_Raley.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France 2); Washington 1 (García). RISP_Seattle 4 for 10; Washington 2 for 4.

Seattle

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Woo

6

5

3

3

0

1

70

1.66

Stanek, BS, 2-3

1

2

2

2

0

2

13

4.50

Voth, W, 2-0

1

0

0

0

0

2

11

3.80

Muñoz

1

1

0

0

0

1

14

1.61

Washington

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Corbin

6

4

4

3

2

4

87

6.12

Barnes

1

0

0

0

0

0

7

2.93

Floro, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1

2-3

3

2

2

0

0

17

1.03

Weems

1

1-3

3

3

3

1

2

29

5.89

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-2, Weems 1-0. HBP_Woo (Meneses), Weems (Moore). WP_Floro.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:35. A_25,935 (41,376).

The Associated Press

