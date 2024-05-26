Seattle 9, Washington 5
Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Crawford ss
4
2
1
0
1
1
.207
Moore 3b-2b
4
0
1
1
0
0
.244
Rodríguez cf
5
2
3
4
0
0
.260
Garver dh
3
2
0
0
2
1
.173
France 1b
5
1
2
3
0
1
.243
Haniger rf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.211
Polanco 2b
2
0
1
1
0
0
.195
Rojas 3b
2
1
1
0
0
0
.283
Clase lf
2
0
0
0
0
2
.194
a-Raley ph-lf
2
1
1
0
0
0
.275
Zavala c
3
0
0
0
0
0
.162
d-Raleigh ph-c
1
0
0
0
0
1
.213
Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Abrams ss
4
1
1
3
0
1
.256
Rosario rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.172
Meneses dh
3
0
0
0
0
1
.226
García 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.273
Vargas lf-3b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.307
Senzel 3b
3
1
2
0
0
0
.210
Young cf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.260
Gallo 1b
4
1
1
1
0
1
.133
Adams c
2
0
0
0
0
0
.233
b-Ruiz ph-c
2
1
2
0
0
0
.200
Robles cf
2
0
1
0
0
0
.120
c-Winker ph-lf
1
0
0
1
0
0
.228
Seattle
010
300
023_9
10
0
Washington
000
010
400_5
8
1
a-grounded out for Clase in the 7th. b-singled for Adams in the 7th. c-sacrificed for Robles in the 7th. d-struck out for Zavala in the 9th.
E_Senzel (3). LOB_Seattle 5, Washington 4. 2B_Crawford (2), Rojas (6). HR_Rodríguez (4), off Corbin; France (6), off Corbin; Gallo (4), off Woo; Abrams (8), off Stanek. RBIs_Polanco (14), Rodríguez 4 (19), France 3 (20), Moore (20), Gallo (7), Winker (22), Abrams 3 (24). SB_Robles (4), Rodríguez 2 (11). CS_Moore (2). SF_Winker. S_Raley.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France 2); Washington 1 (García). RISP_Seattle 4 for 10; Washington 2 for 4.
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Woo
6
5
3
3
0
1
70
1.66
Stanek, BS, 2-3
1
2
2
2
0
2
13
4.50
Voth, W, 2-0
1
0
0
0
0
2
11
3.80
Muñoz
1
1
0
0
0
1
14
1.61
Washington
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Corbin
6
4
4
3
2
4
87
6.12
Barnes
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
2.93
Floro, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
2-3
3
2
2
0
0
17
1.03
Weems
1
1-3
3
3
3
1
2
29
5.89
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-2, Weems 1-0. HBP_Woo (Meneses), Weems (Moore). WP_Floro.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:35. A_25,935 (41,376).
The Associated Press