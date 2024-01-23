Sean Woodson’s solid run continued – after a little confusion with Bruce Buffer
TORONTO – Sean Woodson beat Charles Jourdain with a split decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC 297 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Take a look inside the fight with Woodson, who is unbeaten in his past five fights at 4-0-1 – including two split decision wins and a split draw.
Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson
Result: Sean Woodson def. Charles Jourdain via split decision (29-28, 28–29, 29-28)
Updated records: Woodson (11-1-1 MMA, 5-1-1 UFC), Jourdain (15-7-1 MMA, 6-6-1 UFC)
Key stats: Woodson outstruck Jourdain and stuffed all four of his takedown attempts.
Woodson on the fight's key moment
“I could tell he really studied me and he broke down my feints and knew what to expect. I could tell he knew what I was planning to do off of certain small little feints. He knew what was coming, and that was kind of freezing me up. But I was freezing him up and it was kind of like a chess match in there.”
Woodson on confusion from Bruce Buffer
“I knew they read a card for me. They read a card for him. But at the end, I guess it was the crowd. I don’t know, but I couldn’t hear who they finally said. It sounded like (Bruce Buffer) said ‘Charles’ – I wasn’t sure. I looked over and Charles and his team were celebrating. I knew it was a close fight, so I just assumed that they won and I thought I did enough to win. I accepted the loss and shook (Daniel Cormier’s) hand and went to turn away and he kind of held my hand like, ‘What are you doing? You won.'”
Woodson on what he wants next
“I just really focused on what’s in front of me. That’d be cool (to be ranked), of course, but I’m just excited to have a guy of his caliber on my resume now.
“This is the year. I’ve been in the UFC going on five years now. I’ve fought like once a year or something like that. I know where I stack up against these dudes when I’m healthy and I’m on point. This is the year where I’m active. I want to fight again in May, maybe June, and then squeeze another one in, like, October, early November, right before the holidays, so I can get in at least three this year.”
