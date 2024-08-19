Sean Strickland reacts to Dricus Du Plessis' win vs. Israel Adesanya: 'Time for war Dutch man'

.

[autotag]Sean Strickland[/autotag] is ready to exact his revenge against [autotag]Dricus Du Plessis[/autotag] – on home soil.

Du Plessis (22-2 MMA, 8-0 UFC) retained his middleweight title in Saturday's UFC 305 headliner when he submitted Israel Adesanya (24-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) at RAC Arena in Perth.

Strickland (29-6 MMA, 16-6 UFC), who lost his title to Du Plessis in a close decision loss at UFC 297, was touted as No. 1 contender prior to Du Plessis' fight with Adesanya. He sent a warning to the South African champion after the fight.

We will be fighting in the land of the free... You're not ducking me Dutch man......... I know you're going to try.... it's not happening.....



Dana white "you're next in line"



Were bringing it back to America and the belt is staying back in America!

🇺🇸 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 18, 2024

Strickland's comments come after UFC CEO Dana White said with a title defense against Adesanya, the promotion would look to have Du Plessis' next fight in South Africa.

"You don't want me there, I don't either highest unemployment rate in the world The 3rd worst crime rate in the world It has been ranked as the most unequal place on the earth It's racist, unequal, you have small white wealthy minority and a poor black majority Las Vegas ;)."

You don't want me there, I don't either



highest unemployment rate in the world



The 3rd worst crime rate in the world



It has been ranked as the most unequal place on the earth



It's racist, unequal, you have small white wealthy minority and a poor black majority



Las Vegas;) — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 18, 2024

"Vegas man.. I always travel. Let me fight in my country.. unless you want me to go fix south Africa. We can go to Africa and fight in front of a bunch of white people lmao."

Vegas man.. I always travel. Let me fight in my country.. unless you want me to go fix south Africa. We can go to Africa and fight infront of a bunch of white people lmao — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 18, 2024

Since losing his title to Du Plessis, Strickland rebounded with a win over former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 302. Du Plessis thinks Robert Whittaker deserves a rematch over Strickland.

