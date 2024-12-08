Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Shavkat Rakhmonov after UFC 310 win?

The stage for the future of the welterweight division was set on Saturday at UFC 310 when Shavkat Rakhmonov picked up a co-main event win over Ian Machado Garry.

In a fight dubbed as a title eliminator for champion Belal Muhammad's belt, Rakhmonov (19-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) earned a unanimous decision win over Machado Garry (15-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After the fight, Muhammad entered the octagon and had a faceoff with Rakhmonov, and the pair are expected to fight in the first half of 2025.

Is the matchup a lock, though, or is there any other options on the table? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Rakhmonov's future after UFC 310.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 310.

