Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Colby Covington after UFC Tampa loss?

Colby Covington finds himself in uncharted territory after his loss to Joaquin Buckley in the UFC on ESPN 63 main event.

After he replaced Ian Machado Garry on short notice, Covington (17-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) was bloodied by Buckley (22-6 MMA, 11-4 UFC) in the welterweight headliner at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., to the point the doctor waved off the fight for a third-round TKO finish.

The former interim UFC champion and three-time title challenger is on the first two-fight losing skid of his career after falling short against then-champ Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in December 2023, and at 36, it remains to be seen if this is a turning point for the worst in his career.

What does the future hold for "Chaos" following the defeat to Buckley? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC on ESPN 63.

