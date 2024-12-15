Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Joaquin Buckley after UFC Tampa win?

.

Joaquin Buckley got the signature win for his resume that he's been looking for since dropping down to welterweight when he took out three-time title challenger Colby Covington on Saturday in the UFC on ESPN 63 main event.

Buckley (22-6 MMA, 11-4 UFC) moved to 6-0 since he left middleweight when he battered and bloodied Covington (17-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) en route to a third-round doctor's stoppage TKO at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

After the big victory, Buckley said his sights are set on the 170-pound title, and he's willing to go through former champion Kamaru Usman to get there.

Is that the fight to make, though, or is there a better option on table for Buckley? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC on ESPN 63.

