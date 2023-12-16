Sean Dyche wins on Turf Moor return as Everton continue fine run of form

Amadou Onana (left) scored his second goal of the season - Reuters/Molly Darlington

Sean Dyche, a figure forever remembered for a decade of over-achievement with Burnley, temporarily escaped the attention of his former employer Alan Pace on his return to Turf Moor. A number of other ex-Clarets were more difficult to ignore, however.

One of them, Dwight McNeil, produced the corner which led to Amadou Onana heading Everton in front before two former Burnley central defenders – James Tarkowski and Michael Keane – combined for a second; all before a half hour had passed.

It was an Everton performance that served as a reminder to Burnley chairman Pace of the extraordinary job that Dyche, the man he sacked in April 2022, is currently doing with his new club.

Michael Keane on his first league start since August doubled Everton's advantage against his former club Burnley - Getty Images/Nick Potts

Pace wrote programme notes that referenced the recent horrific attack on a match official in Turkey but failed to welcome back Dyche, despite his body of work, that included 425 games, two promotions and taking Burnley into Europe.

Dyche’s successor, Vincent Kompany, was more magnanimous in welcoming his opposite number, in print and on the field, and to their credit, the Turf Moor crowd gave him a rousing standing ovation on his long walk to the dug-out.

“I saw Alan Pace this morning, in the hotel where we were staying, and said hello,” said Dyche.

“Football is a weird business. I didn’t throw my dummy out, I’ve done my bit, done my years at Burnley and I shook his hand and said have a nice season, crack on.

“I met Vinny at the end of last season and told him how impressed I was with his work. So we can all moan about everyone and everything but, at the end of the day, people have a lot on their plate. I just try and take care of mine and get on with it.”

Burnley fans, certainly, will never devalue his work with their club and the “Dyche Arms”, just a long goal-kick from the stadium, was doing brisk business before kick-off, still proudly bearing an image of their former manager in Henry VIII regalia on the pub sign.

Nor did it take long for those fans to remember how well-coached and disciplined, especially from set-pieces, a Dyche team usually is.

Just 19 minutes had gone when McNeil’s corner left keeper James Trafford rooted to the spot and looking bewildered as Onana rose above a collection of players to power a header past him.

Onana broke the deadlock with a form header from Dwight McNeil's corner - Getty Images/Tony McArdle

If the Burnley roots behind that goal smarted for the home fans, the one that followed six minutes later was positively brutal.

Jordan Pickford’s long free-kick was headed on by Tarkowski for Keane to chase through and see an initial shot parried by Trafford and deflected inadvertently by Dara O’Shea back into his path for him to convert.

For Everton, it continued the remarkable run that has followed the 10 points deducted by the Premier League for breaking financial regulations last month and which, after a home defeat to Manchester United, has now featured four consecutive victories.

There was a second half to negotiate, as Kompany brought on Lyle Foster for his first football since being given a leave of absence in October to focus on mental health issues, and both teams – through Keane and Sander Berge – would hit the woodwork.

But an eighth defeat in nine home league games was all the more disappointing for Kompany due to the manner of the Everton goals.

“Defending set-pieces is part of the game, you don’t get to hide away from it,” he said. “You don’t get to be good at some things and not at others. You’ve got to feel that we never gave ourselves a chance to win this game and that’s never a good feeling.”

