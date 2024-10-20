Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf carted off field with knee injury in 4th quarter against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf's big game against the Atlanta Falcons ended when he was carted off the field in the fourth quarter on Sunday with a knee injury.

Metcalf had four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown before landing hard on an incompletion late in the third quarter. The Seahawks announced Metcalf was questionable to return shortly before he left the field on a cart.

Metcalf's 31-yard touchdown catch late in the first half gave Seattle a 17-7 lead.

Metcalf, a two-time All-Pro selection, has 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns this season.

