Seahawks hiring Klint Kubiak as next OC after short stint with Saints

Klint Kubiak will replace Ryan Grubb in Seattle after the former Washington Huskies assistant was fired earlier this month. (Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks have their next offensive coordinator.

The Seahawks struck a deal on Sunday afternoon to bring in Klint Kubiak to fill the position, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kubiak spent last season in that role with the New Orleans Saints.

The #Seahawks are hiring #Saints OC Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator, sources told The Insiders.



After an exhaustive process, Seattle and coach Mike Macdonald lands their top choice. pic.twitter.com/LTl53k5ChP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2025

Macdonald fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after just a single season earlier this month. Grubb was hired after leading Washington to the national championship game while in the same position, but the Seahawks largely struggled under his watch. They went 10-7 this past season — which is their best record since the 2020 campaign — but they missed the playoffs for a second straight season. They ranked 21st in offensive scoring with 20 points per contest, and 28th in rushing with just 95.7 yards per game.

Kubiak will now step in to his third offensive coordinator job in the league. He held that position briefly with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, but he lost that job too when head coach Mike Zimmer was fired. The Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen during the season, and the organization is still looking for a replacement. They went just 5-12 this past season.

