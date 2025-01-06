Screenshots shared: “It’s not true!” – Chelsea player looks to say Enzo Maresca is lying

One Chelsea player has basically accused his own manager Enzo Maresca in a latest screenshot of a direct message on Instagram.

The Blues boss has suggested that one of his players is out injured and could now be missing for the entire rest of the season.

However, these claims have since been rebuked by some reports in France and by the player himself.

We are of course talking about Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana, who is currently nursing his latest injury. Remember, this is a tense situation anyway because the French international missed all of last season for Chelsea after barely even playing since he was signed from Leicester City for big money.

He has started this season and played regularly up until this latest injury that unfortunately saw him not even make half of the season playing regularly this term.

It’s not true

Image

As reported by The Metro, and with the screenshot of his message above, Fofana has seemingly messaged a fan page on Instagram to fill them in on the actual situation, and for whatever reason, he is basically saying here that Maresca lied with his injury return forecast.

Translated from French, Fofana supposedly wrote: ‘It’s not true!

‘I’m not out for the rest of the season, I don’t know why he [Maresca] said that. I will be back in 4-6 weeks.’

And even after all of this, Fabrizio Romano actually reported that Fofana is hoping to be back around the end of March. And if this actually is Fofana in the screenshot, he is saying it could be as early as February.

So what is it then lads? Basically, I don’t think anyone has any idea and we are just going to have to play it by ear and hope for the best.