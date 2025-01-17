Scotty Washington scores 24 to lead Cal State Northridge over Hawaii 83-60

HONOLULU (AP) — Scotty Washington scored 24 points to lead Cal State Northridge to an 83-60 victory over Hawaii on Thursday night.

Washington made 9 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers for the Matadors (12-6, 4-3 Big West Conference). Marcus Adams Jr. had 18 points and Keonte Jones added 12 points and 12 rebounds. PJ Fuller II scored 14.

Aaron Hunkin-Claytor scored 10 off the bench to lead the Rainbow Warriors (11-6, 3-3). Tom Beattie added nine points.

The Associated Press