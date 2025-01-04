Scotty Pippen Jr: I talk to my father before and after every game

.

Pippen's breakout performance at the United Center against the Chicago Bulls was not just a personal milestone but also a meaningful family moment. Scoring a career-high 30 points and dishing out 10 assists in the same arena where his father, Scottie Pippen, established his Hall of Fame career added extra weight to the achievement. His father's influence extends beyond legacy – it is a constant source of mentorship. Pippen detailed how his father remains a critical sounding board throughout his NBA journey. “He's a resource I can always rely on,” Pippen said. “After every game, I talk to him, and before every game, too. He gives me feedback and advice. It's good to have that extra set of eyes and a different voice.”

Source: Responsible Gaming

More on this storyline

In 35 games this season, Pippen Jr. has averaged 10.7 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds. His production has seen a notable jump in games without Morant, averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds over 13 contests. His ability to adjust to an expanded role has been a key reason Memphis has stayed afloat, boasting a 23-12 record and holding second place in the Western Conference. “I would say it's the trust the players and the coaches have in me,” Pippen told RG. “They've instilled confidence in me just the way I am. As soon as I came here, they trusted me to play my game and build around that.” -via Responsible Gaming / January 4, 2025

Grizzlies defeat Hawks 128-112. Desmond Bane scores 23 points with eight assists on 7-for-12 shooting. Scotty Pippen Jr. adds 22 points and nine assists on 9-for-12 shooting. De'Andre Hunter with 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting for Atlanta. -via HoopsHype / December 21, 2024

Scotty Pippen Jr. already had plenty of fond memories of watching his Hall of Fame father at the United Center. He added one of his own Saturday night. Pippen, son of former Bulls great Scottie, scored a career-best 30 points, added 10 assists and shot 13 of 16 to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Bulls, 142-131. "It's a dream come true. It's crazy to say I put up 30 and 10 in the gym where my dad had played," he said after scoring 26 points in the first three quarters to help Memphis win its second straight. "It means everything to me and my family. I talked to my dad tonight about coming in here and playing. He just told me to go out there and kill it, so that's what I tried to do." -via ESPN / November 24, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Scotty Pippen Jr: I talk to my father before and after every game