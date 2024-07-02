Scottish FA fined again for fans 'throwing objects'

[PA Media]

The Scottish FA has been fined €3,375 (£2,865) for the "throwing of objects" by Scotland fans during the 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024.

It comes after a fine of €5,625 (£4,753) for the same offence in the 5-1 defeat by Germany which opened the tournament.

Switzerland were also sanctioned to the tune of €24,250 (£20,580) by Uefa for fans throwing objects during the Scotland game.

And Hungary were fined a total of €55,000 (£46,684) for the throwing of objects and "transmitting a message not fit for a sports event" during their win over Scotland in the final group match.