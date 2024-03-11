Scottie Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, is pregnant with couple’s first child

ORLANDO — Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, are expecting the couple’s first child in late April. NBC’s Dan Hicks mentioned the pregnancy on the air on Sunday as cameras showed a very pregnant Meredith, who walked the Bay Hill Club & Lodge course during the final round along with Scottie’s parents.

The 27-year-old Scheffler, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his seventh career PGA Tour title, tied the knot in 2020 and had this to say to PGA Tour Sirius/XM Radio about expecting their first child.

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, maybe sometime when the baby is moving around in her stomach a bunch, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family,” he said. “It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma and then we’ll go from there.”

Scottie Scheffler expands on his lights-out performance resulting in his second @APinv victory. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QDU0YCyv67 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 10, 2024

Scheffler said he will play this week at the Players Championship and do his final pre-Masters prep in Houston and take the week off before the Masters, which begins April 11. With a late April due date, it’s possible that Scheffler may play a limited schedule ahead of the PGA Championship in Louisville beginning May 12.

After Scheffler finished his radio interview, he headed back to the 18th green at Bay Hill for the award ceremony, where he received the red alpaca sweater that Palmer made famous. He turned to Meredith, who was some 50 feet behind him and said, “Hustle up.”

“I’m not exactly fast these days,” she replied.

Here’s wishing the Schefflers well in the final trimester.

