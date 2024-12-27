Scottie Scheffler undergoes surgery after Christmas dinner mishap

World number one Scottie Scheffler has undergone surgery on a hand injury he sustained while cooking Christmas dinner.

The 28-year-old American has been forced to withdraw from the first tournament of the season, next week’s The Sentry in Hawaii, after cutting his right hand on broken glass.

The PGA Tour said: “World number one and 2024 FedEx Cup Champion Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn from the PGA Tour’s 2025 season-opening tournament, The Sentry, which will take place next week, January 2-5 at The Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.”

Scottie Scheffler plans to make a 100% recovery and return @TheAmExGolf. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 27, 2024

Scheffler, who won seven PGA Tour titles last year, hopes to be back in action at The American Express tournament on January 16,

His manager, Blake Smith, added: “On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass.

“Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100 per cent in three to four weeks.

“Unfortunately, he will have to withdraw from The Sentry. His next scheduled tournament is The American Express.”