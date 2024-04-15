Scottie Scheffler Tells His Pregnant Wife Meredith 'I'm Coming Home' After 2024 Masters Win

The golf star took home the green jacket at the 2024 Masters on Sunday in Georgia, finishing the tournament -11

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith Scheffler in March 2024

Scottie Scheffler had a special message for his wife Meredith after he took home a majors win this week.

On April 14, the golf star won the 2024 Masters in Augusta, Georgia, finishing the tournament -11 to secure his second major championship. In a victory speech, he spoke directly to Meredith — who didn't attend the tournament because she is pregnant with their first child.

"I love you sweetheart," he said, per Golf Digest on Instagram. "I'm excited for the next few weeks. Hopefully I can get home as soon as I can."

"I love you and I'm coming home," he finished, according to the PGA.

Related: Golfer Scottie Scheffler Has Mastered His Chipotle Order and Will Only Eat It with a Spoon

This tournament marked Scottie's second triumph at Augusta in three years after winning the Masters in 2022.

Scottie previously told reporters that he'd leave the tournament if his wife were to go into labor, according to Golfweek.

"Definitely have a way to get home pretty quickly. We have somebody here that has access to their cell phone, if that’s all right. And, yes, I’ll be available to go home then whenever I need to," he said.

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Scottie Scheffler

The pro golfer and his high school sweetheart tied the knot in 2020 after four years of dating long distance at their respective colleges. Meredith has been by Scottie's side since day one, though the two started off as just friends.

"At the beginning of high school I always thought he had a super humble ambiance about him, that he was just a really down-to-earth guy that doesn't take himself too seriously," Meredith told Golf Digest of her husband.

The news that Scottie and Meredith are expecting their first child first broke in March 2024 when she cheered him on as he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a noticeable baby bump.

Story continues

Related: Scottie Scheffler Wins His Second Masters Tournament, Secures 2024 Green Jacket

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, maybe sometime when the baby is moving around in her stomach a bunch, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family,” Scottie told PGA Tour Sirius/XM Radio, via Golf Week.

He added, “It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma and then we’ll go from there.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of his big tournament win this weekend at the Masters, Scheffler told ESPN in April, “If she calls me while I’m on the 17th, then I better go home."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.