Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy lead odds ahead of 2024 U.S. Open Championship

The 2024 U.S. Open, the third men's major golf championship of the year, is set to tee off next Friday from Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. This major will be the United States Golf Association's (USGA) 1,000th championship event in the organization's history.

The field features some of the best golfers in the PGA Tour, including the winners of the last nine U.S. Open championships, and many of the top-raked players in the world. In 2023, Wyndham Clark used a strong third round performance to win his first career major championship by one stroke over 2011 U.S. Open winner Rory McIlroy.

This year's event could be another close contest. Here's how the odds look, per BetMGM:

2024 U.S. Open odds

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Rory McIlroy (+1000)

Xander Schauffele (+1200)

Jon Rahm (+1600)

Viktor Hovland (+1600)

Ludvig Aberg (+1800)

Brooks Koepka (+2000)

Bryson DeChambeau (+2000)

Collin Morikawa (+2000)

Patrick Cantlay (+2500)

Cameron Smith (+2800)

Max Homa (+2800)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3300)

Jordan Spieth (+3300)

Justin Thomas (+3300)

Tony Finau (+3300)

Wyndham Clark (+3300)

Cameron Young (+4000)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)

Will Zalatoris (+4000)

Sahith Theegala (+4500)

Shane Lowry (+4500)

Tyrrell Hatton (+4500)

Dustin Johnson (+5000)

Jason Day (+5000)

Sam Burns (+5000)

Tom Kim (+5000)

Corey Conners (+6600)

Min Woo Lee (+6600)

Rickie Fowler (+6600)

Alex Noren (+8000)

Brian Harman (+8000)

Justin Rose (+8000)

Keegan Bradley (+8000)

Russell Henley (+8000)

Byeong Hun An (+10000)

Harris English (+10000)

Si Woo Kim (+10000)

Sungjae Im (+10000)

Thomas Detry (+10000)

Tom Hoge (+10000)

Dean Burmester (+10000)

Austin Eckroat (+12500)

Billy Horschel (+12500)

Denny McCarthy (+12500)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+12500)

Sepp Straka (+12500)

Taylor Moore (+12500)

Adam Hadwin (+15000)

Chris Kirk (+15000)

Erik Van Rooyen (+15000)

J.T. Poston (+15000)

Kurt Kitayama (+15000)

Lucas Glover (+15000)

Mackenzie Hughes (+15000)

Nick Taylor (+15000)

Ryan Fox (+15000)

Stephan Jaeger (+15000)

Taylor Pendrith (+15000)

Tiger Woods (+15000)

Aaron Rai (+15000)

Akshay Bhatia (+15000)

Daniel Berger (+17500)

Adam Schenk (+20000)

Adrian Meronk (+20000)

Christian Bezuidenhout (+20000)

Jake Knapp (+20000)

Martin Kaymer (+20000)

Matthieu Pavon (+20000)

Tom McKibbin (+20000)

Cam Davis (+20000)

Beau Hossler (+20000)

Mark Hubbard (+20000)

Webb Simpson (+20000)

Davis Thompson (+20000)

Emiliano Grillo (+25000)

Gary Woodland (+25000)

Grant Forrest (+25000)

Mac Meissner (+25000)

Matteo Manassero (+25000)

Phil Mickelson (+25000)

S.H. Kim (+25000)

Victor Perez (+25000)

Adam Svensson (+25000)

Brendon Todd (+25000)

Brandon Wu (+30000)

Eugenio Lopez Chacarra (+30000)

Gordon Sargent (+30000)

Nick Dunlap (+30000)

RIchard Mansell (+30000)

Rikuya Hoshino (+30000)

Sam Bairstow (+30000)

Takumi Kanaya (+30000)

Sam Bennett (+30000)

Matt Kuchar (+30000)

Seamus Power (+30000)

David Puig (+30000)

Tim Widing (+30000)

Eric Cole (+30000)

Frankie Capan (+35000)

Harry Higgs (+35000)

Ben Kohles (+40000)

Brandon Robinson Thompson (+40000)

Francesco Molinari (+40000)

Peter Malnati (+40000)

Ryo Ishikawa (+40000)

Zac Blair (+40000)

Justin Lower (+40000)

Chesson Hadley (+40000)

Greyson Sigg (+40000)

Edoardo Molinari (+50000)

Jason Scrivener (+50000)

Michael McGowan (+50000)

Nico Echavarria (+50000)

Riki Kawamoto (+50000)

Robert Rock (+50000)

Taisei Shimizu (+50000)

Max Greyserman (+50000)

Rico Hoey (+50000)

Logan McAllister (+75000)

Sung Kang (+75000)

Brian Campbell (+75000)

Benjamin James (+75000)

Carter Jenkins (+75000)

Ashton McCullock (+75000)

Chris Naegel (+75000)

Wells Williams (+75000)

Bryan Kim (+100000)

Hiroshi Tai (+100000)

Neal Shipley (+100000)

Parker Bell (+100000)

Santiago De La Fuente (+100000)

Stewart Hagestad (+100000)

Gunnar Broin (+100000)

Jackson Buchanan (+100000)

John Chin (+100000)

Luke Clanton (+100000)

Jim Herman (+100000)

Casey Jarvis (+100000)

Frederik Kjettrup (+100000)

Willie Mack III (+100000)

Omar Morales (+100000)

Chris Petefish (+100000)

Colin Prater (+100000)

Charles Reiter (+100000)

Andrew Svoboda (+100000)

Joey Vrzich (+100000)

Carson Schaake (+100000)

Isaiah Salinda (+100000)

How to watch the 2024 U.S. Open

When: June 13-16, 2024

Where: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina

Round 1 (Thursday, June 13)

Cable TV: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, fuboTV

Round 2 (Friday, June 14)

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, fuboTV

Round 3 (Saturday, June 15)

Cable TV: USA Network (10 a.m. - noon ET), NBC (noon - 8 p.m. ET)

Streaming: Peacock, fuboTV

Round 4 (Sunday, June 16)

Cable TV: USA Network (9 a.m. - noon ET), NBC (noon - 7 p.m. ET)

Streaming: Peacock, fuboTV

