Scottie Scheffler Finishes Tied for 2nd at Charles Schwab Challenge Following Arrest and Police Investigation

Scheffler and Keegan Bradley both finished five shots behind winner Davis Riley

Sam Hodde/Getty Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 26, 2024

Scottie Scheffler tied for 2nd at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, May 26, following his May 17 arrest at the Valhalla Golf Club and subsequent felony charge of second-degree assault of a police officer.

Scheffler, 27, and Keegan Bradley, 37, both finished five shots behind winner Davis Riley’s -14. Scheffler shot 1-over 71 in the final round.

Aside from his strong finish on Sunday, Scheffler addressed the May 27 death of fellow golfer Grayson Murray on Saturday.

“Obviously, the news hasn’t really sunk in quite yet, but I’m thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them,” said Scheffler, who was ranked No. 1 going into the tournament, per The Associated Press. “I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months. There’s not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is.”



Sam Hodde/Getty Scottie Scheffler hits from the fifth fairway during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 26, 2024

Scheffler is set to appear at his arraignment on June 3. It was scheduled for May 21, but was postponed, his attorney Steve Romines confirmed. According to Yahoo! Sports, an attorney said that one of the reasons for the delay is that "Scheffler needs to be present for the hearing."

Scheffler, who welcomed son Bennett with his wife Meredith on May 8, is expected to compete in the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, with the first round beginning on June 6.

Scheffler was arrested on May 17 and charged with felony second-degree assault of a police officer, as well as three misdemeanors, including third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

The incident with Detective Bryan Gillis, who has since been disciplined by the Louisville Metro Police Department for failing to activate his body-worn camera during the arrest, occurred around 5:45 a.m.

Nearly an hour earlier in a separate incident, a man was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus as he attempted to cross the street. PGA has since identified the man as vendor John Mills.

Andrew Redington/Getty Scottie Scheffler plays golf on April 14, 2024

Traffic to the golf course had been stopped, and the second round that day, previously scheduled to start at 7:15 a.m., had been delayed by PGA of America officials to 8:35 a.m.

According to CNN, a police report said, “Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground."

Mayor Craig Greenberg and Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel held a press conference with the Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday, May 23, telling reporters that Gillis violated the department's standard operating procedures when he failed to power on his body-worn camera.

According to a memorandum released by the department after the press conference, Gillis completed a Failure to Activate form, in which he explained his "reason for not recording" and "what would have been captured" if his body-worn camera had been activated.

"I was requested to respond to fatal on Shelbyville Rd prior to my reporting time for the PGA. When I arrived I immediately started directing traffic in front of Gate 1, and never powered up my BWC," Gillis wrote in the form.



Describing what the body-worn camera would have captured, the detective wrote, "While directing traffic in front of Gate 1 the PGA personnel stopped a bus from entering Gate 1. I observed a vehicle traveling in the opposing lanes coming at me. I stopped the driver and advised him he could not proceed because of the bus. He demanded to be let in, and proceeded forward against my directions. I was dragged/knocked down by the driver. I then proceeded to arrest the driver."



