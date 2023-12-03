Scottie Scheffler has bogey-free Sunday, cruises to 2023 Hero World Challenge title

The buzz around Scottie Scheffler at the 2023 Hero World Challenge was the new putter in his bag. And with good reason as he made clutch putt after clutch putt all week. In fact, it took 71 holes at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas before he missed a putt inside five feet.

Even then, Scheffler still parred the par-3 17th, as he kept bogey off his final-round scorecard to shoot a 4-under 68 and win Tiger’s tournament for the first time.

Scheffler took control of the event Saturday, as he zoomed out to a three-shot lead after three rounds thanks to a two-eagle, four-birdie, bogey-free third-round 65.

After finishing runner-up in the last two Hero World Challenges, Scheffler is taking home the trophy, his first victory since the Players Championship in May. He finished the week at 20 under, three shots ahead of Sepp Straka, four better than Justin Thomas.

Straka and Jordan Spieth each cut the lead to two but could get no closer.

The round of the day came from Viktor Hovland, who was even par after 54 holes. After going 73-73-70 over the first three days, the two-time defending champ caught fire Sunday. He was double-digits under par through 15 holes thanks two two eagles and six birdies. At 10 under with three to go, a birdie-birdie-birdie finish would have given him a 59. Alas, he cooled off with a bogey on the very next hole, but he still posted a 9-under 63.

