Scottie Scheffler to make another appearance on ESPN's College GameDay at Georgia vs. Texas

Scottie Scheffler is surrounded by cameras as he makes his way to the trophy riser after winning the tournament for the second year in a row at The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Two years ago, Scottie Scheffler was caught off-guard during an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay before the Longhorns football team hosted then-No. 1 Alabama in Austin.

Texas men's golf coach John Fields presented Scheffler with the Jack Nicklaus Award for being the 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year in front of the reigning NCAA men’s championship golf team.

What will be in store for Scheffler's next appearance? We'll find out this weekend.

✅ 2x Masters champion

✅ Olympic gold medalist

✅ 2024 @PGATOUR FedExCup champion

✅ College GameDay guest picker



See you Saturday, Scottie Scheffler 👋 pic.twitter.com/NxaBxtnQu4 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2024

Scheffler will be on set with the GameDay crew as the top-ranked Texas football team hosts one of the biggest games of the college football season, as the Longhorns welcome No. 5 Georgia.

The news came out as ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit mentioned it while making an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

Scheffler isn't the only prominent golf figure to make a recent appearance on the show. Justin Thomas made an entrance in a souped-up golf cart complete with a roll bar before a Crimson Tide football game in 2019, then pulled an iron from the back and set up as if to hit a shot off the mulch right into the camera lens.

And in 2020, six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus joined the GameDay crew live via video to pick the winners of the week’s best college football games and the 2020 Masters.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Scottie Scheffler to make another appearance on ESPN's College GameDay at Georgia vs. Texas