Scottie Pippen, ex-Bulls doing ‘No Bull Tour’ to talk The Last Dance

In 2020, “The Last Dance” took over the world. Everyone wanted to learn about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, and the documentary provided an inside look unlikely anything the sports world has seen. It was an incredible viewing experience, but not everybody felt that way by the time it concluded.

Some of Jordan’s teammates, most notably Scottie Pippen, weren’t huge fans of “The Last Dance.” In the years following, Pippen, in particular, has gone on a rampage, slewing Jordan and the doc every chance he gets. And now, he’ll have a chance to tell his side of the story on a much grander scale.

In partnership with the NBL, Pippen and former Bulls teammates Luc Longley and Horace Grant are embarking on the “No Bull Tour” to discuss the documentary, among other things.

''This is going to be a no bull***t tour'' 👀 You won't want to miss this… 13 rings, 1 stage and absolutely NO BULL 🐂 It all starts this weekend, get your tickets now – https://t.co/bZYgB6rFTw ✨ pic.twitter.com/1g2CSazaRU — NBL (@NBL) February 21, 2024

The tour will begin in Tasmania on February 23 before making stops in Sydney and Melbourne. It’s sure to produce plenty of viral quotes.

