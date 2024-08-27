Scott McTominay’s move to SSC Napoli continues to hinge on sale of Victor Osimhen

Scott McTominay’s move to SSC Napoli could hinge on Victor Osimhen’s sale, according to Italian press this morning.

It was reported recently that the southern Italian side had agreed a deal with United for around €30 million for the sale of Scott McTominay.

In addition, the Scotsman is said to be keen on the move and is willing to go to Naples once he agrees a compensation package with United before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

Italian paper Corriere dello Sport report that “the failure to sell Victor Osimhen is slowing down but not hindering the market” as of now, but “if Victor is not sold by Friday it will be prohibitive” to any deal for Scottish duo McTominay or Billy Gilmour.

The Osimhen situation is incredibly complicated as his club have agreed a deal with Al-Ahli for his sale for around €65 million but he will not agree to a deal unless they include a release clause in his contract.

What’s more, the Saudi Arabian club are currently unwilling to do this for the Nigerian and he would prefer to remain in European football. Complicating matters further, despite previous interest, both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have not moved for the player making Saudi Arabia his only currently viable option.

In other words, there are a lot of problems to solve in just three days, which could directly relate to any deal with United for McTominay.

La Gazzetta dello Sport however strike a slightly more optimistic tone over the deal but also expect delays.

They claim that an agreement with United over the player is “set in stone” and both Scott and Gilmour are ready for their registrations but “patience and a few days of extra work are needed to be able to get to the signatures and announcements.”

“Even for Scott McTominay things are proceeding slowly. The Scottish midfielder wants a severance package from United before being able to proceed with personal negotiations with Napoli, ready to guarantee him a four-year contract with an option for a fifth year.”

The player will also have to rapidly come to an agreement on image rights before a deal can be officially signed off by Friday.

Therefore, whilst all parties want a deal to be completed, the move is still reliant on numerous moving factors, in particular the future of Osimhen, that is frustratingly completely out of United’s hands.





Play for free to win the new United kit! We’re awarding a new prize every PL matchweek, courtesy of Goat Kits! To play, just (1) Join this week’s brand new PL Challenge league here with our league code puu1tk and enter your team. (2) Follow The Peoples Person on X and answer the tie breaker question. Full instructions and rules here.

You can also visit Goat Kits at goatkitstore.com and use discount code TPP30 to get 30% off your first purchase!

