Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour detail life at Napoli under ‘demanding’ Antonio Conte

(Getty Images)

In a little corner of Italy, a pair of talented representatives from the Tartan Army are making their presence felt.

After swapping the Premier League for Serie A at the end of August, Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay are playing a major part in Napoli’s growing title challenge.

Antonio Conte’s side currently sit second in Serie A, just two points behind Atalanta as the former Chelsea and Spurs coach drives his players to higher standards and new heights.

The Scotland duo are getting weekly Italian lessons, with the aim to be semi-fluent by the end of the season. But how are they finding life under Conte’s leadership?

“The manager has been great. He is very, very demanding,” said McTominay in conversation with BBC Scotland. “He has a clear structure and ideas in his head of how he wants his team to play. But he’s also not as ruthless as people think.

“There’s a good side to him. You can have a conversation with him. When it comes to training and working, it’s business. We’re there to work and to win and we all share that same ambition.”

Gilmour was among the Chelsea youth ranks during Conte’s tenure at Stamford Bridge. He doubts if the Italian remembers him from that time, but they certainly know about each other now.

(Getty Images)

“He’s a serious manager,” said Gilmour. “But I think he is pretty straightforward. It’s easy to understand. You go and put it onto the pitch and if there is a problem he is going to tell you.”

McTominay has four goals and two assists in 15 appearances for Napoli since joining and his style of play has quickly endeared itself to supporters.

His arrival at Napoli coincided with that of international midfield colleague Gilmour and the duo have been a great support to each other on and off the pitch.

“I love this place,” McTominay added. “I love the fans, I love my team-mates. It has been a pleasure to be with Billy every day rather than just seeing him at Scotland and we have helped each other a lot.”