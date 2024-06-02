Scotland's Robert MacIntyre holds off Griffin, wins RBC Canadian Open
HAMILTON — Scotland's Robert MacIntyre has won the RBC Canadian Open.
He started the day with a four-shot lead and finished with a 2-under 68, 16-under overall, for his first-ever PGA Tour victory.
Ben Griffin of the United States shot a 5-under 65 to finish second, a shot behind MacIntyre.
Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., was shot a 5-under 65 to finish 12-under overall to finish as the low Canadian.
Mackenzie Hughes, from nearby Dundas, Ont., was Canada's best hope of winning the title, starting the day in a tie for second.
He struggled through the final 10 holes at Hamilton Golf and Country Club to score an even-par 70.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.
The Canadian Press