Scotland's Mouat tops Canada's Gushue to win HearingLife Tour Challenge curling event

CHARLOTTETOWN — Scotland's Bruce Mouat defeated Canada's Brad Gushue 10-3 in the men's final of the HearingLife Tour Challenge curling tournament on Sunday.

Mouat scored five points in the seventh end to make put the game out of reach, with Gushue's rink conceding before the eighth and final end at the season-opening Grand Slam of Curling event.

Mouat held a 3-0 edge after three ends before Gushue of St. John's, N.L., scored two in the fourth to close the gap.

Mouat answered with two more in the fifth end, with Gushue making it a 5-3 game after six.

Gushue beat Winnipeg's Matt Dunstone 7-3 in Saturday night's semifinals to make the final, while Mouat topped Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 6-2.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan is set to take on Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., in the women's final later Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.

