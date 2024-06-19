Scotland vs Switzerland LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and updates today after Shaqiri goal

Scotland vs Switzerland LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and updates today after Shaqiri goal

Scotland vs Switzerland – LIVE!

Scotland meet Switzerland in a huge game at Euro 2024 tonight. The Tartan Army were thrashed by hosts Germany to open the tournament and are now staring down the barrel of yet another early exit, while the Swiss somewhat surprisingly made relatively light work of Hungary in Group A.

While the Scots would not have been expected to beat the hosts, the manner of the defeat is what would have been so disappointing for Steve Clarke. They looked strong in qualification and the Nations League but to capitulate so early threatens to undo all the good work the manager has done over the past five years or so.

Though the nature of a 24-team tournament means its not yet must-win territory for Scotland, they surely cannot afford to lose. Still, they have it all to do against a vastly experienced Swiss side in Cologne. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Scotland vs Switzerland latest news

GOAL! Shaqiri levels after Ralston mistake

GOAL! McTominay scores for Tartan Army

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

21:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

66 mins: SO CLOSE FOR SCOTLAND!

Robertson whips a free-kick in for Hanley and his header hits the post!

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

21:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

59 mins: Heartbreak for Tierney as he looks to have injured his hamstring when defending that Ndoye chance.

McKenna onto replace the Arsenal defender, who is stretchered off.

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

21:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

58 mins: Another big save from Gunn after Ndoye spins Tierney and shoots clean at goal.

Embolo about to replace Shaqiri.

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

21:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

55 mins: Gunn does well to save from Vargas when reasonably unsighted.

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

21:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

52 mins: A lot of like the start of the first-half. Scotland pressing high and the Swiss attempting to play out is making it difficult for any team to develop much of a foothold.

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

21:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

49 mins: Scotland applying pressure here but play is stopped after Akanji falls awkwardly.

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

21:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back underway!

HT: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

20:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nothing to split the two sides as Shaqiri punishes Ralston's mistake after McTominay's opener.

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

20:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

46 mins: McTominay forces Sommer into booting the ball out. Their pressing has been much, much better this time around.

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

20:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

42 mins: The Swiss having a bit more joy of late and are causing issues when Scotland stand off and allow them to cross into the box.

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

20:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

40 mins: Adams almost converts McTominay’s corner at the back post but Sommer collects well.

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

20:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

37 mins: McTominay with a dangerous free-kick just outside the box.

He floats it into Hendry, who is penalised for a foul.

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

20:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

32 mins: DISALLOWED GOAL!

Gunn’s blushes are spared as, from the resulting corner, Ndoye beats him to the ball and the Swiss slot into the empty net.

It’s chalked off as offside, however.

Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

20:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

31 mins: Big save from Gunn to deny Ndoye!

The goalkeeper got a lot of criticism for his performance the other night but he’s kept the score level there after a slick Swiss move.

GOAL! Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

20:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

27 mins: GOAL!

Well, at least they were.

Shaqiri levels for the Swiss, pouncing onto a loose back pass from Ralston.

Brilliant finish but Scotland the architects of their own downfall.

Scotland 1-0 Switzerland

20:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

23 mins: A long way to go of course and it’s not as if the Swiss haven’t asked questions but, broadly, Scotland are looking reasonably confident here.

Scotland 1-0 Switzerland

20:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

22 mins: Scotland look so much more confident here. Crisp passing through the press.

Scotland 1-0 Switzerland

20:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

17 mins: Few corners for Scotland to defend now.

The Swiss were somewhat unlucky with the goal and have raised the tempo since.

GOAL! Scotland 1-0 Switzerland | Scott McTominay '13

20:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

13 mins: GOAL!

Lovely ball from Gilmour frees Robertson, who finds McGregor in the box.

He pulls it back for McTominay and his shot deflects off Schar into the back of the net!

Scotland 0-0 Switzerland

20:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

10 mins: Bizarrely, Tierney is taking the goal kicks.

Scotland starting to look a little sloppy on the ball after an energetic start.

Scotland 0-0 Switzerland

20:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Scotland happy to press the Swiss high up the pitch, though they do boast the kind of quality to get around it.

Pretty high tempo game thus far.

Scotland 0-0 Switzerland

20:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: The Swiss growing into the game somewhat now and appear to be happy to play it into the space behind Scotland’s three-man backline.

Scotland 0-0 Switzerland

20:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: A lot more pressure from Scotland in the opening stages.

McTominay whips in another corner but Sommer is equal to it.

Scotland 0-0 Switzerland

20:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: Scotland have a corner after McGinn’s pressure causes Schar to put the ball out of play.

It’s wasted, however.

Scotland vs Switzerland: Kick-off!

20:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Scotland vs Switzerland

20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

A typically rousing rendition of The Flower Of Scotland almost raises the roof.

They will hope the players match that passion...

Scotland vs Switzerland

19:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

The teams walk out to a cauldron of noise.

Here. We. Go.

Scotland vs Switzerland

19:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Tartan Army have been giving some pretty punchy predictions...

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 'Tonight we're going to play well and win 3-0.'



The Tartan Army give their predictions ahead of kick-off against Switzerland 🤞#BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/I2b1AGEdaZ — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) June 19, 2024

Scotland make changes

19:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Billy Gilmour comes into the midfield in place of Ryan Christie, while Grant Hanley replaces the suspended Ryan Porteous.

(Getty Images)

Elsewhere in Group A

19:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Germany have beaten Hungary, meaning Switzerland can seal qualification with a victory tonight.

Read our full report here!

(REUTERS)

Confirmed Switzerland lineup

18:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Schar; Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Vargas, Aebischer, Shaqiri

Subs: Mvogo, Kobel, Stergiou, Elvedi, Embolo, Okafor, Steffen, Zesiger, Sierro, Duah, Jashari, Amdouni, Rieder

Confirmed Scotland lineup

18:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Scotland XI: Gunn; Ralston, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Robertson, McGinn, McGregor, Gilmour, McTominay; Adams

Subs: Kelly, Clark, Shankland, Christie, Cooper, Armstrong, Morgan, Conway, Jack, McCrorie, McLean, Taylor, Forrest, McKenna

Scotland vs Switzerland

18:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Edging closer to kick off!

A R R I V A L S#SCOSWI | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/WoM0JEXoAK — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 19, 2024

Scotland vs Switzerland

18:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson wants a quick-fire improvement from his team after their 5-1 defeat to Germany.

"Maybe the occasion got to a couple of us," said the Liverpool left-back.

“You saw in the qualifiers, we were full of belief, trust, we were going for every ball. Maybe on Friday we played with a little fear and that has to change.

“We know, and the whole country knows, we should have done better. We want to show this tournament what Scotland is about."

(Getty Images)

Scotland vs Switzerland

17:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

German leading Hungary in Group F. Any victor here in Cologne could really benefit.

Scotland vs Switzerland

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Much like in Munich, it’s party time in Cologne!

Billy Gilmour set for key role in do-or-die Euro 2024 clash

17:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

After suffering opening-night stage fright, it is do-or-die for Scotland.

Steve Clarke's men must get something against Switzerland in Cologne tonight to keep alive their chances of reaching the knockout stage, and captain Andy Robertson says they have to shake the "fear" that consumed them in their 5-1 collapse against Germany.

"Maybe the occasion got to a couple of us," said the Liverpool left-back. "You saw in the qualifiers, we were full of belief, trust, we were going for every ball. Maybe on Friday we played with a little fear, and that has to change.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Scotland vs Switzerland: Latest Euro 2024 odds today

17:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Scotland to win: 10/3

Draw: 5/2

Switzerland to win: 4/5

Scotland vs Switzerland: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Scotland wins: 8

Draws: 3

Switzerland wins: 5

Scotland vs Switzerland: Euro 2024 prediction today

17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Swiss are the favourites and have the greater tournament pedigree among the two teams, having missed just one major tournament since Euro 2004.

However, Scotland will have rolled their sleeves up after a rout from Germany on opening night, and they might just spring a surprise by getting off the mark.

A 1-1 draw.

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Switzerland team news vs Scotland today

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Switzerland have a clean bill of health after coming through Saturday’s 3-1 win over Hungary unscathed. That means the likes of Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler and Fabian Schar could all start. Breel Embolo could force his way into the starting line-up after scoring their third off the bench in stoppage time.

(REUTERS)

Scotland team news vs Switzerland today

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ryan Porteous will serve a suspension against Switzerland after being shown a straight red card by referee Clement Turpin for a studs-up challenge on Ilkay Gundogan that led to Kai Havertz’s penalty goal in Scotland’s opening-night 5-1 defeat to hosts Germany in Munich on Friday.

That could mean Grant Hanley, who came off the bench against Germany, could be handed his first start of the tournament as Steve Clarke caters for that red card to Porteous.

(AP)

Scotland vs Switzerland: TV channel and live stream today

17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST for an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(Evening Standard)

Welcome

16:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Scotland’s crucial clash with Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Kick-off at the Cologne Stadium is at 8pm BST.