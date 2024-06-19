Scotland v Switzerland LIVE: Latest score as Kieran Tierney leaves Euro 2024 clash on stretcher

Scotland play their second game of Euro 2024 against Switzerland but know their hopes of reaching the last-16 could be over already if they suffer a defeat in Cologne.

A disastrous 5-1 opening defeat to hosts Germany on Friday night saw manager Steve Clarke admit the team had let themselves down but now the talking must be done on the pitch as captain Andy Robertson declared it’s time for action. Scotland believe they owe the Tartan Army, who have once again travelled in their thousands to Cologne, a performance.

But Switzerland are experienced opposition and will be full of confidence after their impressive opening win against Hungary. The Swiss have reached the knockout stages at their last five major tournaments and, led by captain Granit Xhaka, offered a tactical flexibility that could take Scotland by surprise if they are not prepared.

Follow all the latest team news and build-up to tonight's Group A fixture.

13’ GOAL! McTominay finishes the counter as his shot deflects in off Schar (SCO 1-0 SWI)

26’ GOAL! Shaqiri sweeps in a first-time effort after a poor pass from Ralston (SCO 1-1 SWI)

Scotland were thrashed 5-1 by Germany on opening night and can’t afford to lose

Switzerland were impressive in beating Hungary 3-1 in their Group A opener

Germany defeat Hungary 2-0 in other game in Group A, as hosts go top on six points

Scotland XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McGinn, McTominay; Adams

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Shaqiri, Vargas

Scotland 1 - 1 Switzerland

21:24 , Chris Wilson

65 mins

Another roar from the Scotland fans as Gilmour collects near the Swiss box and tries his luck from distance, but Akanji blocks.

Shortly after, Akanji brings down McTominay right on the edge of the area, on the right wing.

21:22 , Chris Wilson

64 mins

Schar spreads the diagonal over to Vargas on the left, and he drives at Ralston before firing a shot wide and over.

21:22 , Chris Wilson

63 mins

Just before the Tierney change, Switzerland replaced goalscorer Xherdan Shaqiri with Breel Embolo.

Both teams are just settling back into things after a few stoppages.

21:19 , Chris Wilson

60 mins

It was Tierney who lost out in the challenge to Ndoye there, and he seems to have extended his knee. He’s being stretchered off here, and he’s replaced by McKenna.

21:18 , Chris Wilson

59 mins

CLOSE!

Switzerland have a chance out of nothing as the ball is hooked high towards the Scotland goal. Ndoye brings it down well and shrugs off the challenge on the edge of the box, and he’s one-v-one with Gunn.

But it’s a great save by Gunn in the end, as he spreads himself and gets a hand to Ndoye’s low shot.

21:15 , Chris Wilson

56 mins

Switzerland work it well and it ends up with Vargas on the edge of the box, but his shot is straight at Gunn.

21:11 , Chris Wilson

52 mins

Scotland pile forwards and Robertson wins the throw, but it ends up with Scotland ceding possession as Hanley gives it away.

21:09 , Chris Wilson

51 mins

McTominay is shown a yellow for a challenge in the box, as he’d gone under the man who had jumped for the header.

21:08 , Chris Wilson

49 mins

Scotland win a free-kick but the Swiss clear easily, and they clear Tierney’s long throw right after.

21:05 , Chris Wilson

47 mins

Two corners in a row for the Swiss. McTominay heads the first one away, and the offside is given from the second.

21:03 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF!

Switzerland get us back underway in Cologne. Steve Clarke looks calm as he walks back out, but he knows that he might be 45 minutes away from a truly historic night.

21:00 , Chris Wilson

Here’s that equaliser from Shaqiri. Brilliant.

20:55 , Chris Wilson

20:49 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! And the two sides head into the break at 1-1. Much better from Scotland, but they’ll be gutted that they aren’t heading in with the lead.

They’ve been better than Switzerland on the whole, often limiting their attacks.

20:48 , Chris Wilson

47 mins

Not a lot of action as the half comes to an end, with both sides looking like they’re happy to take this half-time result. Robertson and McTominay chase the ball down and Sommer kicks it straight out.

20:46 , Chris Wilson

45 mins

There’ll be three minutes of added time.

20:43 , Chris Wilson

43 mins

Good defending from Scotland as they shepherd Ndoye off the ball as he surged into the box, before they play a good line to catch Switzerland offside.

20:42 , Chris Wilson

41 mins

It’s a deep cross in from the McTominay corner, and it reaches Adams at the back post, but he can only direct a tame effort straight at Sommer.

20:41 , Chris Wilson

40 mins

Ralston’s cross makes it all the way to Robertson on the opposite touchline, but Scotland manage to keep possession. They work it back to Gunn and eventually Tierney launches a brilliant long ball forward to Robertson, which is put behind for a Scotland corner.

20:38 , Chris Wilson

38 mins

The free-kick is around 30 yards out and it’s McTominay to deliver. It’s a good delivery and it’s headed on by Scotland, but a foul is eventually given.

Euro 2024: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

20:37 , Chris Wilson

37 mins

Better from Scotland as Gilmour collects in midfield. Scotland retain possession, and Adams ends up winning a free-kick after a tussle with Rodriguez.

20:35 , Chris Wilson

33 mins

DISALLOWED GOAL! Ndoye gets in to intercept a pass back before it reaches Gunn, and he turns it into the net, but he handled it when trying to control!

20:33 , Chris Wilson

33 mins

Brilliant from Ndoye – Vargas finds him on the overlapping run into the box, and he cuts back before hitting a good effort that’s heading into the corner, but Gunn does well to save to his left.

20:31 , Chris Wilson

31 mins

First booking of the evening as Ricardo Rodriguez slides in late on Tierney as Scotland countered.

20:30 , Chris Wilson

29 mins

So unlucky for Scotland, who’d done well to keep the Swiss at bay so far. They know they can do damage in attack though.

Vargas gets in down the left and tries to pull it back to Ndoye, but it’s intercepted in the box.

GOAL! Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

20:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

26 mins

GOAL! What a finish! The Swiss are level.

Poor from Scotland though, as Ralston tries to play the ball back towards his own goal. His pass is sloppy and it misses his teammates, and it rolls into open space on the edge of the box – Shaqiri has latched on to it and he sweeps a first-time shot over Gunn and into the net. A beautiful lobbed effort.

Xherdan Shaqiri sends the ball towards the top corner (Getty Images)

Angus Gunn can’t reach Shaqiri’s effort (Getty Images)

Shaqiri celebrates after pulling Switzerland level (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

20:25 , Chris Wilson

24 mins

Schar flies into the back of McTominay as the two challenge for the high ball, and the Scot stays down briefly.

20:23 , Chris Wilson

22 mins

Switzerland are starting to apply some more pressure now, and they win a corner. Shaqiri delivers, but Scotland defend it well again, before McTominay reads the through ball and cuts it out.

20:21 , Chris Wilson

20 mins

There’s a brief pause in play as Schar is down, bu he’ll be okay to carry on.

20:16 , Chris Wilson

15 mins

Poor from Tierney as he miscues the pass back to Gunn and hits it straight out for a Switzerland corner. The ball comes to Rodriguez, but he skews his volley wide.

20:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

13 mins

GOAL!! Scotland have the lead!

From McTominay’s header clear, Scotland collect the ball in their half and Gilmour lays it off to Robertson. He drives into the box and lays it off to McGregor, who cuts it back to the onrushing McTominay near the edge of the box – he hits it first time and it’s on target, but a deflection takes it into the top of Sommer’s net!

Scott McTominay shoots at goal (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Fabian Schar deflects McTominay’s shot into the goal (AP)

Scott McTominay celebrates with Scottish fans (AFP via Getty Images)

20:13 , Chris Wilson

12 mins

Scotland’s turn to needlessly give it away as Hendry hits it straight out for a corner when trying to pass it back to Gunn. Shaqiri swings in the cross, but McTominay heads away.

20:11 , Chris Wilson

10 mins

Switzerland haven’t created anything in attack yet, and they give it away needlessly near the Scotland box, much to the delight of the fans in navy blue.

20:09 , Chris Wilson

8 mins

Scotland have opted for quite aggressive pressing, and it almost bears fruit as McGinn wins the ball in the Switzerland half, but McTominay can’t get the right angle on the pass to Adams.

20:07 , Chris Wilson

6 mins

Schar fouls McGinn near halfway and Scotland retain possession, but the attempted long ball forward goes straight out for a goal kick.

20:04 , Chris Wilson

4 mins

McTominay is taking the set-pieces, despite being prolific in scoring from them for Manchester United last season.

He swings the corner in but Sommer catches it easily enough.

20:03 , Chris Wilson

2 mins

Scotland win the first corner of the match, and it’s greeted by a huge roar from the Tartan Army.

The delivery is cleared by Freuler, before Robertson’s cross is diverted behind moments later.

20:00 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! And we’re underway in Cologne. Scotland get us started in a vital game in Group A.

19:57 , Chris Wilson

Both sides are lining up, the captains are exchanging the pennants, and we’re less than five minutes from kick-off.

Can Scotland finally launch their Euro 2024 campaign and keep their hopes of making the next round alive?

Or will the Swiss consolidate their position in Group A and put one foot in the last 16?

19:50 , Chris Wilson

The teams are out of the tunnel and the national anthems are almost underway! We’re moments from kick-off in Cologne.

(Getty Images)

19:45 , Chris Wilson

Head-to-head

19:40 , Chris Wilson

Scotland and Switzerland have met 16 times on the international stage, with the first meeting coming as long ago as 1931.

Their first competitive meetings came in a World Cup qualifying campaign in 1957, with Scotland winning both.

The two sides have met at the European Championships once before, with Scotland winning 1-0 at Euro ‘96 thanks to a goal from Ally McCoist!

Overall, Scotland have won eight of the games, with Switzerland winning five and three ending in draws.

Form guide

19:35 , Chris Wilson

Switzerland got off to the perfect start with a 3-1 win against Hungary, in what was an accomplished performance overall.

They dominated the first half and went into the break 2-0 up, and despite faltering and conceding once, they went on to wrap the game up in added time.

They had warmed up for the tournament with a 2-2 draw against Austria and a 4-0 win against Estonia, and they’ll hope for more of the same against a struggling Scotland side.

Form guide

19:30 , Chris Wilson

Scotland come into the match after a humiliating opening game at Euro 2024, when they were battered 5-1 by hosts Germany.

Ryan Porteous was sent off and Scotland completely capitulated, in perhaps the worst performance of the opening games.

Scotland had warmed up with a win against Gibraltar and a 2-2 draw with Finland in their warm-up games, but they’ll need a massive improvement if they’re to earn their first points at this summer’s tournament.

19:25 , Chris Wilson

With just over 30 minutes to go until kick-off, here’s a reminder of how you can watch tonight’s game.

When is Scotland vs Switzerland?

The Group A match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 19 June in Cologne.

How can I watch it?

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, BBC One Scotland, and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Scotland vs Switzerland team news and confirmed line-ups

19:23 , Jamie Braidwood

The Switzerland manager Murat Yakin came out onto the pitch before the warm-ups to get the Swiss fans going. It’s fair to say they absolutely loved it.

I can’t quite picture Steve Clarke doing the same.

19:20 , Chris Wilson

The atmosphere is building ahead of kick-off in Cologne!

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Scotland vs Switzerland: Latest Euro 2024 build-up

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

The Swiss are known for their neutrality but their fans have come out firing against the Scots in Cologne...

Scotland enter new phase of Euro 2024 as required change becomes clear

19:15 , Chris Wilson

There’s been a great deal of talk around Scotland since the embarrassment of Munich - admirable displays of showing up, taking responsibility, being accountable. There have been meetings, discussions, discussions about meetings; post-match analysis, pre-match analysis, another two press conferences. Five days on from the opening humiliation against hosts Germany and Scotland were starting to struggle finding a new way to say they’d failed to show up on the opening night of Euro 2024. Finally, the captain Andy Robertson announced the time for talking was over. “We need action,” he declared.

As a result of their goal difference taking a battering against Germany, there is jeopardy ahead of facing Switzerland tonight. Steve Clarke’s side require four points from their remaining two games of Group A and will be all but out should they lose in Cologne; at the very least, it would require Scotland to beat Hungary in their final fixture of the group by five or six. It’s as simple as that, while the challenge of lifting the spirits of his players has been one of nuance for Clarke. The Scotland manager has been going around his squad “kicking backsides and giving cuddles” as he assesses what is needed ahead of facing a confident Switzerland team fresh off an impressive win over Hungary.

Read the match preview below.

Scotland’s nightmare exposes major Euro 2024 problem – but leaves one reason for optimism

19:07 , Chris Wilson

A reminder of the match report from a sobering opening night for the Tartan Army.

Is it too soon for the meme from Trainspotting? It feels like it should be too soon for the meme from Trainspotting. But after Scotland made the worst possible start to their Euro 2024 campaign, in a nightmare opening defeat to the hosts Germany in Munich, Ewan McGregor’s Renton may have an addition to his iconic monologue on Scottishness. Scotland never win anything, we are the lowest of the low, and after 45 minutes of their biggest game in 26 years, we head into half time three goals down, a player down, no shots, no corners, no nothing. Thank you Antonio Rudiger, you are our only hope.

A consolation own goal from the Germany centre back was celebrated by the tremendous Tartan Army, but Scotland played with the eyes of the world on them and were humiliated 5-1. Still, it could have been worse. Anything remains possible in Group A, which for Scotland may be the only positive of a literally sobering night where Germany continued their party and the Tartan Army’s came crashing down, as if a bucket of ice water had been poured over them.

Scotland took 200,000 to Germany, filling Munich with all the misguided hopes and dreams and belief in the world, and then watched it all melt away as a young, hungry Germany side ripped Steve Clarke’s team apart with speed, intensity and a quality of play that was simply beyond them.

FULL-TIME: Germany 2-0 Hungary

19:00 , Chris Wilson

The second game of the day has finished in Stuttgart, and Germany are going through to the last 16 after a 2-0 win against Hungary.

Match report to follow!

Scotland vs Switzerland team news and confirmed line-ups

18:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Billy Gilmour and Grant Hanley start for Scotland as Steve Clarke makes two changes from the Germany defeat. Switzerland make one change, and it’s not Breel Embolo. Instead, Xherdan Shaqiri starts in place of Kwadwo Duah.

Scotland XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McGinn, McTominay; Adams

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Shaqiri, Vargas

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland fans marched in their thousands to Stadion Cologne, where the game will be played on a warm night.

Germany are currently beating Hungary 2-0 in the other match of Group A, which is good news for Scotland.

Ideally, Hungary go into final fixture on zero points.

18:25 , Jack Rathborn

“The first half was very bad but the second much better, which is encouraging for the match with Italy,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic.

“We are still in the game, we shall prepare and do all in our power to go on.”

While Andrej Kramaric added: “This is why everyone loves football. In the last seconds, sometimes you score a goal to win, sometimes you concede.”

18:15 , Jack Rathborn

A Germany fan suffered a broken arm after being hit by a wayward Niclas Fullkrug shot on Friday, but the supporter is set to be back in the stands on Wednesday.

Kai Flathmann was struck during the warm-up for Germany’s Euro 2024 opener against Scotland, and he was forced to watch the rest of the game from a hospital in Munich.

That has not deterred him from seeking a swift return to the stands, though, with Flathmann due to attend Germany’s game with Hungary on Wednesday (19 June) evening. Germany thrashed Scotland 5-1 in Group A, and the hosts continue their campaign at 6pm local time in Stuttgart.

Flathmann, who said he spent €195 on his ticket for the Scotland game, wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately, I could no longer watch the game live from row 1. During the warm-up, I was hit by a shot from Niclas Fullkrug.

18:05 , Jack Rathborn

Klaus Gjasula struck five minutes into stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Albania against Croatia in a thriller in Hamburg and keep alive their hopes of reaching the Euro 2024 knockout stages.

The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists looked to have secured a fine comeback win after Andrej Kramaric scored in the 74th minute to cancel out Qazim Laci’s early goal for Albania, then midfielder Gjasula inadvertently turned the ball past his own goalkeeper two minutes later.

But with time almost up, Albania attacked down the left and the ball was crossed to Gjasula who fired left footed into the corner to stun Croatia and set up a tense finale to Group B. After both sides lost their opening matches of the tournament, only final-game victories over Spain and Italy will likely be enough to see either qualify.

Scotland and Switzerland fans soak up atmosphere in Cologne

17:55 , Jack Rathborn

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the early team news?

Scotland are expected to make changes and will be without Ryan Porteous after the defender’s red card against Germany. Grant Hanley will replace him in defence, while it would not be a surprise to see Billy Gilmour recalled to midfield and Lawrence Shankland may be given the chance to offer something different in attack.

Switzerland striker Breel Embolo sealed their impressive win over Hungary after coming off the bench and will be hoping to start following his return from injury but Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer also scored in the win and will be hoping to keep their places.

17:35 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Scotland vs Switzerland?

The Group A match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 19 June in Cologne.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, BBC One Scotland, and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

17:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Group A power rankings

1. Germany ⬆️ (2)

Before the tournament, Julian Nagelsmann reshaped his midfield by parachuting in Toni Kroos from international retirement, and the signs are very promising. Germany thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opener and found a buzz from Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz in the wide attacking positions, with Kai Havertz leading as a false nine and Ilkay Gundogan in the No 10 role. It all comes together to see this reimagined German side become a dangerous prospect. And with home advantage, Germany suddenly look like contenders to be crowned champions of Europe again, almost three decades after Euro ‘96.

10. Switzerland ⬆️ (15)

Switzerland impressed with a convincing 3-1 win over Hungary, showing an unexpected cutting edge to go with their obvious defensive steel. They are the big climbers in our power rankings and ones to watch.

13. Hungary ⬇️ (10)

Marco Rossi’s free-flowing team were a joy to watch in qualifying and arrived at this tournament as something of an underrated force, having not lost a game of any kind since a Nations League defeat by Italy in September 2022. But that run ended with a limp defeat at the hands of Switzerland, and the pressure is on as they face hosts Germany in the second round of group stage games.

22. Scotland ⬇️ (17)

The Scots weren’t expected to beat hosts Germany, but the manner of their dismal defeat is what was so alarming. Can they pick themselves up off the floor? Their next encounter, with Switzerland, is vital.

16:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland captain Andy Robertson appeared to hit back at criticism of the Germany defeat by suggesting pundits “couldn’t wait” to talk the team down after qualifying for Euro 2024.

“it is easy to talk about a game of football before or after the game, whatever you want, but it’s not as easy to go out and do it and that’s what we have to focus on. We need action,” he said.

“Obviously there was a lot of talk after the game as well. A lot of people critical and a lot of people probably from the outside couldn’t wait to kind of dip into it.

“That’s fine for them. They get paid to do that and we respect that, but now we have to act, we have to be on the pitch and we have to do a lot better on the pitch and that’s what we are focused on.

“I can set up here for hours and hours and talk about it, but it’s not going to make much difference. We need to be confident that we can perform to our highest level and if we do that then I believe that we can cause any team problems. And we’ve always believed that we’ve shown that in the past, but we need to get back to showing it, that’s for sure.”

15:10 , Jamie Braidwood

On the eve of Euro 2024, Scotland captain Andy Robertson asked ‘what’s the worst that could happen?’ as he reflected on a record of underperformance at major tournaments and the chance to create history in Germany. By half-time on the opening night in Munich, imaginations were being tested at the Allianz Arena as a rampant host nation tore Scotland apart. Three goals down, reduced to 10 after Ryan Porteous was sent off, the worst that could happen against Germany became the fear of six or seven.

A mere 5-1 defeat remained a humbling night, an evening where Scotland suddenly woke up to the chasm in quality between themselves and their hosts. So much for talking up the chances of making life difficult for Germany and having a plan to frustrate them on the opening night. Manager Steve Clarke admitted Scotland “let ourselves down”. Robertson conceded Scotland “got it all wrong” in their first half performance. “We didn’t show up, we weren’t aggressive enough, and we let good players get on the ball,” the captain said.

From the disappointment of Friday against Germany

Scotland let themselves down against Germany and where it all went wrong is obvious

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland captain Andy Robertson admitted there was “fear” in the team in the opening stages of Friday night’s thumping against Germany.

On what’s been missing from Scotland’s performances since qualifying and how Scotland can get back to that, the Liverpool defender said: “I think we just have to get back to being us. I don’t think we’ve been ourselves, we definitely weren’t ourselves on Friday and we need to realise what got us the results in the past and what we were good at when we went to the pitch because the message off the pitch hasn’t changed, it’s just on the pitch.

“We maybe probably have to get back to doing that, trusting ourselves within the game, trusting each other, whoever’s next to you. And if we do that then we’re a better team for it.

“I think you’ve seen that in abundance and the qualifying campaign. You’ve seen a team that was full of belief and ready to fight for each other and ready to go for every single ball and maybe on Friday we play a wee bit with fear, which we didn’t want.

“But look, it’s easy to talk about it, it’s harder to put in place and it’s not an easy game opening the tournament against the host country, I’ll tell you that.”

13:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke on how he reacted to the Germany defeat after returning to the team’s camp.

“Kick a couple of backsides, give some cuddles, make the players understand why the Germany result happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“I’ve spoken to one or two players around the squad whose opinion I value. I had a good chat with a few of them.

“I had a little chat with a lot of them on the training pitch this morning. Tried to put one or two things in their head about things they maybe didn’t do on the pitch.”

Scotland vs Switzerland: Latest Euro 2024 build-up

13:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland failed to deal with Germany midfielder and departing Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos in the Group A opener, and now face another talismanic midfield presence against Switzerland in Granit Xhaka. The former Arsenal captain has been inspired since moving to Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the Bundesliga in his first season, and has been key to Switzerland punching above their weight at previous major international tournaments.

“You sort of forget Switzerland a little bit but they are serial qualifiers,” Steve Clarke said this week. “And pretty much always in the last 16 or the last eight. They know how to do it, they know what to do. They have a really strong spine through the middle of the team and they have pace up front. So let’s try to be like Switzerland.

“I liked Xhaka when he was at Arsenal. Obviously, he went to Leverkusen and he has found a good way of playing in a really good team. He has had a fantastic season and he will come here with 100 per cent confidence. We have to make sure he does not dictate the game in the way we allowed Germany to dictate the game.

“He’s a good player. He is a very good player. We just respect him. We need to get close to all the players further up the pitch because if we don’t get close to the players further up the pitch you end up doing what we did the other night, defending on the edge of the box.”

11:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous has been ruled out of the rest of the group stages after his suspension was upgraded to a two-game ban for “serious rough play” following his challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

The defender gained a repuation for having a hot head during his time at Hibs in Scotland and Clarke said he would learn from the red card after learning his tournament could be over already.

“He hasn’t been sent off for a couple of years, Ryan,” Clarke said. “He’s been great for us since I gave him his chance in Ukraine. He was trying to stop a clear goalscoring opportunity. He definitely went in too hard and we’re all pleased that Gundogan has no lasting damage.

“It is something Ryan will learn, but it was an honest challenge to try to get the ball. I wouldn’t be too hard on him.”

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

The Scotland boss also said it would be “dangerous” to play for a draw against Switzerland in Cologne, even if it keeps Scotland’s hopes of reaching the last-16 alive ahead of facing Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday night.

“To go into the game thinking you only need a point is dangerous. We go there to win, to be as positive as we can and we see where that takes us.

“It is more about making sure we perform as well as we can and if we can do that I am pretty confident we can get something from the game.

“I was very impressed with the Swiss. I thought they were excellent, really good in the first half and then controlled the second half well and when they needed a late goal to take some pressure off they managed to do that as well.

“It is a big challenge, a good team, a lot of good players, very strong down the spine of the team, defend well, don’t give too much away and have a lot of pace up front. So we expect a difficult night.”

10:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Steve Clarke urged Scotland to “regroup and go again” ahead of facing Switzerland tonight, with the manager telling the Tartan Army to “keep the faith” following the humiliation in Munich.

“Difficult opponent, I expect a difficult game,” he said of Switzerland in his press conference. “For us, it is to regroup and go again. It’s that simple. It is about doing better, exactly that.

“The players want to go back and play better and I think that is pretty standard when you play so poorly and let yourself down.

“As I said when I spoke to a lot of you on Sunday, it is about doing better, working better into the game.

“We thought we were well prepared for Germany, obviously we weren’t. So this time I think it is better not to say too much and hopefully with our actions on the pitch we will show that we prepared well and a positive result would be lovely.”

10:10 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s been a great deal of talk around Scotland since the embarrassment of Munich - admirable displays of showing up, taking responsibility, being accountable. There have been meetings, discussions, discussions about meetings; post-match analysis, pre-match analysis, another two press conferences. Five days on from the opening humiliation against hosts Germany and Scotland were starting to struggle finding a new way to say they’d failed to show up on the opening night of Euro 2024. Finally, the captain Andy Robertson announced the time for talking was over. “We need action,” he declared.

As a result of their goal difference taking a battering against Germany, there is jeopardy ahead of facing Switzerland tonight. Steve Clarke’s side require four points from their remaining two games of Group A and will be all but out should they lose in Cologne; at the very least, it would require Scotland to beat Hungary in their final fixture of the group by five or six. It’s as simple as that, while the challenge of lifting the spirits of his players has been one of nuance for Clarke. The Scotland manager has been going around his squad “kicking backsides and giving cuddles” as he assesses what is needed ahead of facing a confident Switzerland team fresh off an impressive win over Hungary.

Preview from Cologne

10:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland must pick themselves up and go again to save their Euro 2024 campaign as Steve Clarke’s side take on Switzerland in Cologne.

The Tartan Army travelled to Germany in their thousands but saw their party come crashing down after a 5-1 defeat to the hosts on the opening night.

Scotland admitted they “let themselves down” on a sorry night, as their goal difference took a hit in the Group A opener. Defeat to Switzerland would leave Scotland requiring a miracle to reach the last 16.

Clarke’s side require four points from their two remaining games, but Switzerland looked strong in their opening victory over Hungary in Group A. Scotland need a response and points on the board.

Here’s everything you need to know.

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland play their second game of Euro 2024 against Switzerland but know their hopes of reaching the last-16 could be over already if they suffer a defeat in Cologne.

A disastrous 5-1 opening defeat to hosts Germany on Friday night saw manager Steve Clarke admit the team had let themselves down but now the talking must be done on the pitch as captain Andy Robertson declared it’s time for action. Scotland believe they owe the Tartan Army, who have once again travelled in their thousands to Cologne, a performance.

But Switzerland are experienced opposition and will be full of confidence after their impressive opening win against Hungary. The Swiss have reached the knockout stages at their last five major tournaments and, led by captain Granit Xhaka, offered a tactical flexibility that could take Scotland by surprise if they are not prepared.

Scotland know four points will be enough to get them through, with a draw still enough to give themselves a chance of progress ahead of the final fixture against Hungary. But a defeat would be another disappointment as Scotland look to give the Tartan Army something to shout about.

Follow all the build-up in today’s live blog.