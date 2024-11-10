Scotland vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates as Springboks take control

(Getty Images)

World champions South Africa return to action as they begin their Autumn Nations Series with a tasty clash with Scotland.

Rassie Erasmus’s Springboks added a rare Rugby Championship crown to their considerable collection of achievements in September and now set their sights on a side they suffocated and shut down at last year’s World Cup. Erasmus has rotated heavily from the team that started against Argentina in South Africa’s last outing, with seven forwards primed on a bench of behemoths that is sure to test the hosts’ staying power.

But Scotland will arrive at Murrayfield full of confidence after an encouraging performance from some of their key figures and fringe faces against Fiji last weekend. There was deep disappointment that they failed to show more of their attacking array in the pool-stage meeting in Marseille last September, and Gregor Townsend has weapons at his disposal capable of challenging their visitors.

Follow all of the action from Murrayfield in our live blog below:

Scotland vs Springboks LIVE

Scotland host Springboks at Murrayfield in the Autumn Nations Series

TRY! Scotland 9-19 SOUTH AFRICA (Makazole Mapimpi, 36 minutes)

TRY! Scotland 6-12 SOUTH AFRICA (Thomas du Toit, 30 minutes)

TRY! Scotland 0-5 South Africa (Makazole Mapimpi, 5 minutes)

KICK OFF!

Scotland 12-19 South Africa, 53 minutes

17:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Canan Moodie has been relatively quiet but continues to impress aerially, getting up in the air above Tom Jordan. Malcolm Marx and his massive traps then introduce themselves to Max Williamson, who sees more of the Murrayfield turf than he ever would have liked to.

Scotland are scrambling superbly, though, and again force a handling error after a few static phases. They really are staying in the fight so well.

Scotland 12-19 South Africa, 51 minutes

17:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The scrum hits the deck with no-one deemed at fault, and Jaden Hendrikse is rather letting the Springboks down, another fumble at the base of a ruck allowing Scotland to snatch it. Blair Kinghorn punts upfield but then dives on a sliding Willie le Roux, a silly error and penalty.

Scotland 12-19 South Africa, 50 minutes

17:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A lovely RG Snyman pull-back helps South Africa get to the edge, though Andre Esterhuizen’s offload evades two waiting teammates. Pieter-Steph du Toit’s go-go-gadget arms ensure all is not lost, and to the left they then sweep, a wide pass tipped over the crossbar by Scotland full-back Tom Jordan and landing in Makazole Mapimpi’s hands.

The wing can’t stay in play but South Africa have a scrum to come back to, which this lost will enjoy.

South Africa introduced six of their replacement forwards at once (Getty Images)

Scotland 12-19 South Africa, 49 minutes

17:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

If Scotland can survive this next ten minutes, they will be in good stead - South Africa have rather played their trump card early, hoping to kill the game off with the injection of power.

Ah, that’ll frustrate the Scotland coaches - a free kick at the scrum. Off the Springboks go from a quick tap.

Scotland 12-19 South Africa, 47 minutes

17:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Scottish lineout is pilfered and off the heavy mob go, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit and co. thumping it up. But Scotland re-steel rather impressively, and eventually draw an error, a well-timed counter ruck forcing the ball free from the hands of scrum half Jordan Hendrikse.

Scotland 12-19 South Africa, 46 minutes

17:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Knocked on! All that mass doesn’t count for much if you don’t get your accuracy spot on, a spill at the tail after the maul is stalled.

And Eben Etzebeth, the lone remaining starter in the Springboks pack, compounds the error, hauling Zander Fagerson to the floor to escalate a minor scuffle. He is penalised and Scotland can clear in comfort.

Scotland 12-19 South Africa, 45 minutes

17:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that is not what you want to see coming on at this juncture. The rest of the bench South African forwards are thrown on in unison, Malcolm Marx, Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit amongst them. Scottish shudders all around Murrayfield.

Scotland 12-19 South Africa, 44 minutes

17:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland execute their restart receipt drill rather better than South Africa, clearing to their own ten-metre line. Bosh! A thumping one-two punch from the Springboks, first Andre Esterhuizen hulking up and then RG Snyman meatily meeting a would-be tackler and getting an offload away.

Esterhuizen shows off some of his softer skills, prodding a grubber into the corner. Scotland escape, but not far - South Africa will have a lineout inside the 22.

PENALTY! SCOTLAND 12-19 South Africa (Finn Russell, 43 minutes)

17:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fourth penalty of the afternoon for Finn Russell.

Scotland 9-19 South Africa, 42 minutes

17:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland switch the direction of travel and Finn Russell searches for Tom Jordan with a raking wide pass, which he is perhaps fortunate is deflected forwards by South African hands before better-placed Springboks can rush up to intercept it.

Scotland win a scrum penalty, and this should be three points.

Scotland 9-19 South Africa, 41 minutes

17:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Snyman makes a hash of his first involvement, the second half restart going straight through his hands and into the face of Kwagga Smith behind him. Scotland scrum, and an early opportunity for some points.

Second half...

17:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, the two sets of 15 are back out there, Scotland with Max Williamson in the ranks after the lock replaced the sent off Scott Cummings. That 20-minute red card trial does take some getting used to.

South Africa have a new second row of their own - the gargantuan RG Snyman has been tearing up trees since a summer switch from Munster to Leinster, and is on for Franco Mostert, it appears.

Back underway.

Second half...

17:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

While we wait for the second half to begin, here’s a look inside the mind of Springboks supremo Rassie Erasmus...

Rassie Erasmus: ‘People say we are bullies who don’t care what others think – we do’

HT: Scotland 9-19 South Africa

17:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It has been clunky at times from South Africa, but their ability to take their chances in the red zone has been impressive - while there was an element of luck about Thomas du Toit’s try from a lineout, the two assisting kicks from Handre Pollard and Willie le Roux were superb.

We know Scotland won’t go away, though, and they have generally got their discipline spot on - Cummings’s crocodile roll aside.

HT: Scotland 9-19 South Africa

16:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been fierce, physical and lacking in a little bit of accuracy, and the Springboks head to the sheds the happier of the two sides. Scotland have stuck in there superbly despite Scott Cummings’s dismissal and would have been right in touch had there not been a fumble in the lead-up to Ben White’s lovely score, but a ten point deficit feels large given the considerable resources on the South African bench.

HALF TIME: Scotland 9-19 South Africa

16:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland 9-19 South Africa, 40 minutes

16:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Springboks front row munch their Scottish counterparts to draw a penalty as the clock ticks into the red. The penalty fails to find touch, though, Finn Russell keeping the ball in play before booting it out to send everyone down the tunnel.

NO TRY! Scotland 9-19 South Africa, 39 minutes

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And how about that! A brilliant backs move, a blind pass from Sione Tuipulotu putting Tom Jordan through a gap and Ben White supporting superbly to finish it off.

BUT IT WON’T COUNT! A knock on earlier in the movement is picked up by TMO Ian Tempest and it’ll be chalked off.

Scotland 9-19 South Africa, 38 minutes

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An important few minutes for Scotland, these. They’ve shown glimpses but probably need another score before half time to stay in touch.

TRY! Scotland 9-19 SOUTH AFRICA (Makazole Mapimpi, 36 minutes)

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Delicious! Willie le Roux cooks up a perfect kick and Makazole Mapimpi gobbles up the goods!

It’s truly magical from the veteran full-back. There is the advantage to come back to, so he can afford to try something, but it’s still supreme skill on the run, spotting that the pass out to his wing is cut off and therefore lifting the most delectable little chip over the top. Mapimpi has a brace and South Africa are beginning to flourish.

Scotland 9-12 South Africa, 35 minutes

16:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa’s scrum goes to work, drawing a penalty. Can the backs produce the moves to finish it off? Fancy feet and handling from Lukhanyo Am and Andre Esterhuizen put Scotland on the back foot...

Scotland 9-12 South Africa, 34 minutes

16:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Neither side can find any flow or fluency. Ben White takes his time over a ruck after his teammates safely defuse South Africa’s restart but Christophe Ridley gives him the hurry up, and the scrum half’s failure to heed the referee’s urging will bring about a Springboks scrum.

PENALTY! SCOTLAND 9-12 South Africa (Finn Russell, 33 minutes)

16:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A third clean strike of Finn Russell’s boot as Scotland stick in it.

Scotland 6-12 South Africa, 32 minutes

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The 20-minute period has elapsed, so on comes Max Williamson to replace the dismissed Scott Cummings. His first action will be to watch Finn Russell line up a third shot at the sticks, South Africa softly conceding a penalty soon after the restart.

TRY! Scotland 6-12 SOUTH AFRICA (Thomas du Toit, 30 minutes)

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thomas the Tank Engine chugs home! A moment of fortune but the prop capitalises superbly!

We’ve seen this sort of try-scoring knack ever since Thomas du Toit arrived at Bath at the start of last season, the tighthead so often in the right place at the right time. A messy lineout is fumbled by the jumper right in to the breadbasket of Du Toit, who gets on his bike and accelerates away. Scottish arms spread wide claiming a knock-on but the officials are more than happy - a first try in a South Africa shirt for the front row and the scrappy Springboks are back in front.

Scotland 6-5 South Africa, 28 minutes

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finally, though, South Africa have it, a punchy counter-ruck winning the ball back. Willie le Roux briefly considers a canter but those ageing legs won’t carry him far, the full-back using his smarts to thump a skudding kick in behind.

Scotland clear, but not far, and Handre Pollard charges back. Over to the right, another devilish dab behind, with Scotland just about managing to corral the bobbling ball. Ben White scrambles a kick to touch but the Springboks can launch from inside the 22.

Scotland 6-5 South Africa, 27 minutes

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been a bruising battle on teh fringes so far. Kwagga Smith detonates the ribs of a Scottish carrier to slow the attack down. Back into the pocket goes Finn Russell for a drop goal...charged down, but Scotland still have it, reacting quickly to keep the ball alive.

Scotland 6-5 South Africa, 25 minutes

16:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A Scotland penalty is kicked out near halfway. Sione Tuipulotu provides the lone carry before Ben White goes to the air, but Canan Moodie is equal to the test, taking and evading a couple of tacklers quite beautifully.

South Africa aren’t keen to play in the middle third, though, even against 14 men. A kick is dropped backwards by Tom Jordan, but Blair Kinghorn regathers and threads a lovely kick down the touchline. A hurried clearance means it will be a home throw 30 metres out from the Springboks’ line.

Scotland 6-5 South Africa, 24 minutes

16:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Man, have Scotland lifted the physicality since that soft opening five minutes. Ewan Ashman melts Eben Etzebeth with perfect technique, hitting and keep his legs churning to biff the lock backwards. Canan Moodie then fumbles forwards under limited pressure with the Springboks just lacking in accuracy.

PENALTY! SCOTLAND 6-5 South Africa (Finn Russell, 22 minutes)

16:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two from two for the Scottish fly half. The hosts lead at Murrayfield.

Scotland 3-5 South Africa, 21 minutes

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that’s really good from Scotland, down to 14 men for another ten minutes yet. Matt Fagerson contests at a ruck and the two-man South African clearout crew go off their feet.

Finn Russell will line up another shot at goal.

Scotland 3-5 South Africa, 20 minutes

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben White decides not to insert the ball with his undermanned scrum beginning to creak under South Africa’s initial hit, prompting a free kick from referee Ridley. He gets another go as South Africa knock on soon after a quick tap, and the front row hold on for just long enough for White to put in and extract.

RED CARD! Scott Cummings is sent off! Scotland 3-5 South Africa, 18 minutes

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

News from the bunker - it will be a RED CARD for Scott Cummings. There is a high degree of danger, referee Christophe Ridley informs the two captains, with Cummings rolling on to the leg of Franco Mostert.

The lock’s day is done, though Scotland will be able to replace him in 20 minutes:

What is a 20-minute red card? How new rugby law will work during autumn Tests

PENALTY! SCOTLAND 3-5 South Africa (Finn Russell, 17 minutes)

16:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Over it goes. Finn Russell puts Scotland on the board.

Scotland 0-5 South Africa, 16 minutes

16:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And there is the other side of the law - Franco Mostert is penalised for stepping across a chasing Scot. Finn Russell will kick for goal.

Scotland 0-5 South Africa, 15 minutes

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A high kick is hared after by Blair Kinghorn, tall and springy and stationed on the wing today after a number of outings there for club Toulouse this season. He can’t quite tap the ball back and Marco van Staden is fastest to pounce on the bouncing ball.

South Africa answer with a lofted box kick of their own, the crackdown on escorting once more creating chaos in the air. That little law tweak has been hugely influential across the fixtures over the last two weeks, and Makazole Mapimpi has clear access to compete with Finn Russell here, though knocks on.

Scotland 0-5 South Africa, 13 minutes

16:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland deal with their first defensive set down a man well, forcing a middling kick from South Africa. The Springboks are then somewhat harshly deemed to have transgressed at a lineout, allowing Finn Russell to find touch from the penalty.

Not the best few minutes for the officials.

YELLOW CARD! Scott Cummings is sent to the sin bin! Scotland 0-5 South Africa, 11 minutes

16:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now then. Both Rory Darge and Scott Cummings are involved in the challenge but who is at fault? Both land on a lower limb of Franco Mostert, but Darge looks the guiltier of them.

Or not - it’s Cummings sent for at least a ten-minute sit down while the incident is further reviewed.

Scotland 0-5 South Africa, 11 minutes

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s better attack from Scotland, though, creating an edge and getting to the outside of this aggressive Springboks defence. Huw Jones flicks between the legs delightfully to Tom Jordan and Blair Kinghorn goes onwards.

Penalty to Scotland as South Africa fail to roll away. But the officials want to have a longer look at a potential crocodile roll from a Scottish forward. Christophe Ridley wanders over to the big screen...

Scotland 0-5 South Africa, 10 minutes

16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Alpha-ed! Duhan van der Merwe is an enormous wing but even he is considerably out-sized by the mighty Eben Etzebeth, who wraps the Scot up in a bearhug as he cuts infield and throws him out of the club like an Edinburgh bouncer.

Scotland 0-5 South Africa, 8 minutes

16:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Africa win the ball back, though don’t have it for long, Lukhanyo Am spilling his supper down his shirt. Scotland turn the visitors with a canny kick, but Jordan Hendrikse is able to settle things down with a fine clearing box kick.

Scotland 0-5 South Africa, 7 minutes

16:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland are yet to really have a touch. A penalty against South Africa affords them an opportunity but an attempted lineout play is poorly conceived and executed, and into touch a group of forwards are bundled.

They do manage to pinch the lineout, though.

TRY! Scotland 0-5 South Africa (Makazole Mapimpi, 5 minutes)

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A statement of intent!

What a start from the Springboks! With advantage coming, Handre Pollard goes to his bag, pulling out an iron and measuring his approach beautifully. His crossfield clip is perfectly weighted for Makazole Mapimpi to gather and gallop into the corner. Five minutes, five points.

Scotland 0-0 South Africa, 4 minutes

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mbonambi is on the money again and here comes the drive, Scotland initially strong but penalised once more. Advantage coming as South Africa look to spread it...

Scotland 0-0 South Africa, 3 minutes

16:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Van der Merwe kicks to touch and South Africa will play from just inside the Scottish half. Bongi Mbonambbi hits his first lienout and then it is over to the burly men, centre Andre Esterhuizen carrying in a forthright manner.

Scotland make a mess of a ruck legally, but then infringe as they try to further slow the Springboks’ ball. To the corner the visitors go.

Scotland 0-0 South Africa, 2 minutes

16:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Handre Pollard’s first high hoist is shallower than the fly half would have liked, but Canan Moodie wins it back, the youngster showing off the athleticism that so caught the eye when he made his debut a couple of years ago. Pollard’s next kick is flatter and more angled, trying to find space in behind Duhan van der Merwe, who does well to retreat and claim the mark on the slide.

KICK OFF!

16:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A blast of Christophe Ridley’s whistle and we are underway in Edinburgh.

Scotland vs South Africa

16:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here we go, South Africa in their familiar colours, Scotland in their change strip which fades from light blue to white.

Anthems

16:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A wonderful rendition of “Flower of Scotland” follows the South African national anthem, tears in the eyes of plenty on the Murrayfield pitch.

Scotland vs South Africa

16:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kwagga Smith leads South Africa out on the occasion of his 50th cap, a double World Cup winner and former sevens star never perhaps hitting the headlines but such a vital piece off the bench for a long period. A rare start at number eight for him today.

The rest of the two sides follow along behind him. It’s a gorgeous November day in Edinburgh.

Scotland vs South Africa

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s worth mentioning that while South Africa came out on top eventually in Marseille last year, the Scottish scrum made a couple of first-half statements to keep that World Cup game very, very tight. Pierre Schoeman seems to go under the radar a bit but he’s one of the most consistent looseheads on the planet. His set-piece contest with Thomas du Toit, in flying form for Bath but not necessarily a Springboks regular, should be really, really fun.

Scotland bid to end southern supremacy

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been a weekend to forget for the Northern Hemisphere, their southern foes taking all four of the cross-equator clashes so far, including Fiji so brilliantly and maturely in Cardiff just a few minutes ago. New Zealand in Dublin, Australia at Twickenham, Argentina in Udine - can Scotland prevent a clean sweep?

Scotland vs South Africa match officials

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here are the men tasked with keeping things under control this afternoon.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU)

Assistant Referee 1: Luke Pearce (RFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (WRU)

Television Match Official: Ian Tempest (RFU)

Foul Play Review Officer: Tual Trainini (Fra)

Gregor Townsend explains new-look back three

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gregor Townsend has full faith in Scotland’s makeshift back three to handle the challenge of facing world champions South Africa.

Injuries sustained by wing Darcy Graham and full-back Kyle Rowe in last weekend’s 57-17 win over Fiji have forced the head coach into a reshuffle.

Glasgow back Tom Jordan, predominantly a stand-off, has been selected to make his first international start at full-back a week after making his Test debut off the bench.

Blair Kinghorn, who has become Scotland’s first-choice full-back since the retirement of Stuart Hogg, will shift to the wing, where he has been used for Toulouse this term.

“Obviously with losing Darcy and now Kyle, that got us thinking about what is the right combination,” said Townsend. “We’d always looked at a 6-2 bench split for the Springboks, and Tom became someone that we’d want to include in a matchday 23.

“With his ability to play 10, 13, and also 15, we’d thought that he could operate there at Test level. We didn’t think he’d get that opportunity so quickly in his Test career. On his debut, I thought he was excellent. He was very brave.

“His position in the backfield has always been good when he’s played at 10 for Glasgow. We know he’s going to work really hard. With Blair having played a lot of rugby on the wing, not just over his career but this season, we feel that’s the best combination this weekend.”

South Africa team news

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Springboks display their enviable depth by making 11 changes to the side that sealed the Rugby Championship. South Africa boss Rassie Erasmus has loaded up his bench with seven forwards, with Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit among those primed to make an impact. There’s still plenty of quality in the starting side as Eben Etzebeth is named captain, with fellow locks Franco Mostert and RG Snyman back to bolster the ranks after injury.

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth (capt.), 5 Franco Mostert; 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Elrigh Louw, 8 Kwagga Smith; 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 14 Canan Moodie; 15 Willie le Roux.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 22 Jasper Wiese; 23 Grant Williams.

Scotland team news

15:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gregor Townsend hands Tom Jordan his first Scotland start after the Glasgow playmaker’s debut off the bench last week, stationing the 26-year-old at full-back with fly half Finn Russell one of a number of returnees. Darcy Graham is unavailable due to a head injury but Blair Kinghorn should ensure little drop-off in quality on the wing, while a settled pack is unchanged. Six forwards are named on the bench in recognition of the visitors’ threat, including Dylan Richardson, a teammate of many of the South Africa squad at the Sharks.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Blair Kinghorn; 15 Tom Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Max Williamson, 20 Josh Bayliss, 21 Jamie Ritchie; 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Stafford McDowall.

Your Scotland team to face South Africa in Round 2⃣ of @thefamousgrouse Nations Series.



Cheslin Kolbe: ‘To win World Player of the Year would be special, but that’s not anywhere close to my mind’

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not involved today but sure to play a prominent role this November is Cheslin Kolbe, the ultimate utility man for this Springboks side. Here’s a chat with the wing on finding his family in this South Africa squad, his personal ambitions and how he came to be just so skillful:

Cheslin Kolbe: ‘To win World Player of the Year would be special’

Rassie Erasmus: ‘People say South Africa are bullies who don’t care what others think – but we do’

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Springboks have come to Europe on a charm offensive this November, inviting the media in to show some of the secrets behind their success and explain a little more about their process. Ahead of the Autumn Nations Series, I sat down with Rassie Erasmus at South Africa’s training camp on the island of Jersey to find out why there is method behind his madness:

Rassie Erasmus: ‘People say we are bullies who don’t care what others think – we do’

Jack Dempsey relishing ‘ultimate test’ against world champions

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jack Dempsey is relishing the “ultimate test” as Scotland bid to prove they have grown since their last meeting with world champions South Africa 14 months ago.

Gregor Townsend‘s side struggled to lay a glove on the Boks as they lost 18-3 in a World Cup pool-stage match in Marseille in September 2023.

South Africa went on to win the tournament for the second successive time, but Dempsey is excited to see how his team fare against them in Sunday’s Autumn Test at Murrayfield.

“I’m itching for it,” said the Australia-born back-rower. “It’s the ultimate test.

“They’re the back-to-back defending champions, the best in the world. And they deserve to have that crown. They’re the ultimate litmus test in terms of being a professional rugby player.

“We’re at a point now where we want to see how much we’ve grown from the World Cup, from when we played them last time. They’re the best country for eight years straight.

“We’re not under any illusion about what’s coming, but we’re glad to have them here and glad to play against the best in the world.”

Rory Darge hopeful club success translates to international arena

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rory Darge believes Glasgow’s United Rugby Championship success last season can have a positive effect on Scotland‘s mindset as they bid to topple world champions South Africa at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The back-rower was one of several members of Gregor Townsend’s squad who played for Warriors when they pulled off their historic URC final triumph over the Bulls in Pretoria in June.

Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn also enjoyed notable success last term as part of the Toulouse squad that won a Top 14 and Champions Cup double.

Darge believes that, in addition to having faced the Springboks at the World Cup 14 months ago, such lofty accomplishments at club level have given the Scotland players a renewed sense of confidence for facing formidable challenges like the one coming their way on Sunday.

“It is a good thing that we’ve had the experience of playing South Africa,” said the 24-year-old.

“A lot of the group have had the experience of playing them now, so I have a bit of a better idea of what’s coming.

“The other thing that helps is the sort of form that the players in this group have been in away from here. The results they’ve got and obviously the club’s successes and the form that we’ve been in with Scotland as well means that we’ll go into it with a bit of belief.

“It gives you a bit of belief that you can go out and win those big games (at club level). It’s not just Glasgow, obviously Blair coming out with experience of winning the double, and others. That definitely has an impact.”

Andre Esterhuizen insists there is no complacency in Springboks camp

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andre Esterhuizen is adamant there is no chance of South Africa taking their current sense of buoyancy for granted after they arrived in the UK for their three-Test Autumn Series.

The Springboks have won the last two World Cups and further underlined their credentials by winning five of their six matches against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina in this summer’s Rugby Championship.

Rassie Erasmus’ formidable side will be expected to add further victories against Scotland, England and Wales over the next three weekends.

“For rugby players, it’s one day you can be at the top of the world, the next day you can lose to anyone,” said Sharks centre Esterhuizen, speaking from the team’s Edinburgh hotel.

“So, yes, it’s good to have confidence and a bit of an aura, but also you know that any team at the top 10 could probably beat you on any given day.

“And that’s rugby. We just focus every week on being the best we can that week and obviously, strive to be better. You can’t always be at the top and think you can’t get better.”

Scotland vs South Africa

13:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Graham’s absence affords Duhan van der Merwe the opportunity to build a lead as the pair scrap over Scotland’s try-scoring record.

Gregor Townsend revelling in Scotland duo’s battle at top of try-scoring list

Darcy Graham ruled out of Scotland’s clash with South Africa with head injury

13:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland are boosted by the availability of all of their non-domestic based stars today, but are without last week’s star man: four-try Darcy Graham suffered a head injury in the win over Fiji and has been ruled out.

Darcy Graham ruled out of Scotland’s clash with South Africa with head injury

Autumn Nations Series schedule: How to watch every rugby Test on TV and online

13:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is the final game of the first full weekend of Autumn Nations Series action, but the rugby is far from over, with a hectic schedule continuing throughout November. He’s everything you need to know:

Autumn Nations Series schedule: How to watch every rugby Test

Sione Tuipulotu admits Scotland captaincy debut could not have gone any better

13:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sione Tuipulotu admitted his Scotland captaincy could hardly have started in more emphatic fashion after his team raced into an early 26-0 lead on their way to a 57-17 victory over Fiji in their first autumn Test.

The Glasgow centre was appointed skipper by Gregor Townsend last month and was thrilled that his tenure began so smoothly, with four tries in the opening quarter of the match.

“We jumped out fast,” said Tuipulotu. “It went probably better than I thought it was going to go, to be honest. That first 20 minutes, I thought we were going to be in a real arm-wrestle, but the boys really fronted up.”

Sione Tuipulotu admits Scotland captaincy debut could not have gone any better

Scotland vs South Africa LIVE

Friday 8 November 2024 15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A very good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Scotland vs South Africa as this action-packed Autumn Nations Series continues. The Springboks kick off their November Tests with a trip to Murrayfield and a meeting with a Scottish side that impressed against Fiji last weekend.

Things are sure to ratchet up a notch or three with the world champions in town, though. Kick off is at 4.10pm GMT.