Scotland vs Romania LIVE: Rugby World Cup score and updates from must-win Pool B clash

Scotland take on Romania looking to set up a tilt at a quarter-final spot in their final Rugby World Cup pool game against Ireland.

Gregor Townsend’s side currently sit third in Pool B on five points, and the expectation will be to take a bonus point victory against a Romanian side in real strife.

The Oaks are currently bottom of Pool B on zero points following an 82-8 loss to Ireland and a 76-0 thrashing by South Africa, and have a lost another couple of key players ahead of their third game.

With points difference potentially crucial in a three-way fight for a last eight spot, Scotland will be seeking a significant win of their own.

TRY! SCOTLAND 7-0 Romania (Watson try, 8 minutes)

TRY! SCOTLAND 14-0 Romania (Price try, 17 minutes)

TRY! SCOTLAND 21-0 Romania (Graham try, 21 minutes)

TRY! SCOTLAND 28-0 Romania (Graham try, 34 minutes)

52’ – TRY! Scotland 56-0 Romania

21:22 , Chris Wilson

A strange try, as it comes from a Romanian break. They kick Smith picks up unchallenged.

The follow-up chase is badly splintered and Smith easily runs through it. He’s taken down just before the line but is smart enough to recover, get back to feet and finish.

Healy converts AGAIN. 56-0, and we have a rout.

50’ – Scotland 49-0 Romania

21:16 , Chris Wilson

Bhatti is again denied a try as he clearly falls short, but Scotland work the ball to the opposite end easily.

However, Romania do well to defend and Scotland are penalised for holding on.

45’ – TRY! Scotland 49-0 Romania

21:12 , Chris Wilson

Another try after Redpath collects a cross-field kick from Healy and offloads it to Harris, who has the try his performance deserved. A little too easy that one.

Healy converts and it’s seven out of seven.

41’ – Scotland 42-0 Romania

21:07 , Chris Wilson

Kick-off!

The second half is underway and it begins with a knock-on from Fagerson.

HALF-TIME: Scotland 42-0 Romania

21:03 , Chris Wilson

Those tries put Darcy Graham on fourth on Scotland’s list of all-time top try scorers, with 23 tries in 38 caps.

Former full-back Stuart Hogg, who retired earlier this year, currently holds the record, with 27 in his 100 caps.

HALF-TIME: Scotland 42-0 Romania

20:57 , Chris Wilson

Romania weren’t as poor as the scoreline suggests, but those yellow cards were really telling in the last few minutes of that half.

Some poor tackles at the end, and they paid the price.

Scotland, on the other hand, are flying here. Graham has been the pick of the bunch, but Ashman and Bhatti have seemingly been everywhere and Price, Harris and Healy have done some terrific work.

39’ – TRY! Scotland 42-0 Romania

20:50 , Chris Wilson

Darcy Graham has a first-half hat-trick!

Chris Harris breaks the gain-line with a nice hand-off, and then ships it to Ali Price, who was supporting well. He quickly offloads to Graham, who has acres of space as he goes over.

Another Healy conversion and we go into half-time at 42-0.

38’ – TRY! Scotland 35-0 Romania

20:48 , Chris Wilson

Scotland continue to work it well across the field, and Smith is on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Simionescu near the line.

It’s shipped to Matt Fagerson, who goes over unchallenged. Healy converts easily.

Simionescu’s challenge is reviewed by TMO, and he’s yellow carded. It was clearly high.

34’ – TRY! Scotland 28-0 Romania

20:43 , Chris Wilson

Darcy Graham with another try, and Scotland have the bonus point!

Scotland move it well from one side of the pitch to another, with great play from Harris who holds his position well before allowing Graham to go over in the corner.

Healy slots the conversion, before we’re told that the first Romanian yellow will remain a yellow.

32’ – Scotland 21-0 Romania

20:39 , Chris Wilson

Ashman attempted to drive out from the back of the maul but knocks on just before the line!

A substitution follows for Romania, with Bardasu on for Rupanu.

31’ – Scotland 21-0 Romania

20:36 , Chris Wilson

Scotland claim a try but TMO say there’s no clear grounding. On replay, it’s definitely grounded short, but the referee wants to look at a previous maul. Barnes awards a yellow to Rosu for coming in at the side.

30’ – Scotland 21-0 Romania

20:33 , Chris Wilson

There’s a TMO review for a challenge from Irimescu, and he’s given a yellow card. The shoulder definitely hit the head there, and it’ll be reviewed.

28’ – Scotland 21-0 Romania

20:29 , Chris Wilson

Another maul sees Ashman break the gain-line, and the ball is worked through the midfield before Smith looks like he’s in for a certain try, but he fails to catch it.

24’ – Scotland 21-0 Romania

20:26 , Chris Wilson

An irritating drop from Healy and Romania have a scrum near the Scotland 22’.

They work it well with some powerful running from Tomane, and Romania enter the 22’ for the first time. however, he’s penalised for holding on.

21’ – TRY! Scotland 21-0 Romania

20:23 , Chris Wilson

Scintillating from Darcy Graham.

He comes in from the blindside of the scrum, and he has the pace to outrun the chasers and the agility to step the onrushing last man.

He goes in near under the posts and it’s an easy conversion.

17’ – TRY! Scotland 14-0 Romania

20:19 , Chris Wilson

A lovely try from the Scots as they work the maul well.

Price recycles it and Healy draws the man to release Graham. He does the majority of the running before shipping it back to Ali Price, who takes it over the line.

The conversion is easy and that’s 14-0.

13’ – Scotland 7-0 Romania

20:14 , Chris Wilson

Some excellent running from Sebastian gets Scotland within the Romania half, but the chance is wasted after some holding on in the next ruck.

Romania had wasted a decent opportunity just before, but now have a line-out in the Scotland half.

8’ – TRY! Scotland 7-0 Romania

20:10 , Chris Wilson

First try of the day!

Romania were defending quite well, with Scotland failing to gain much ground in attack until a good carry from Bhatti.

Redpath finds some space and carries well through the Romanian line, offloading well to Watson who takes it over in the corner.

Ben Healy does well to convert.

5’ – Scotland 0-0 Romania

20:06 , Chris Wilson

Skinner with a disappointing drop after Darcy Graham had done very well to find a gap after catching the loose ball, with Scotland losing the first line-out.

Romania do well from the scrum, with number eight Chirica finding space. They win a penalty from the resulting ruck.

3’ – Scotland 0-0 Romania

20:03 , Chris Wilson

Scotland are dominating so far, working it nicely in midfield.

Romania are defending well enough, though Scotland have an early penalty.

Kick-off! Scotland 0-0 Romania

20:01 , Chris Wilson

Going though the national anthems now as kick-off approaches, with the Stade Pierre Mauroy in fine voice.

Romania get us underway, with Scotland needing a convincing win to set up a qualification showdown with Ireland in Paris.

Wayne Barnes is today’s referee.

Scotland vs Romania - LIVE

19:57 , Chris Wilson

A reminder of the starting lineups as we approach kick-off, with Scotland needing a big win.

Scotland XV: Jamie Bhatti, Ewan Ashman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist (captain), Luke Crosbie, Hamish Watson (vc), Matt Fagerson; Ali Price, Ben Healy; Kyle Steyn, Cameron Redpath, Chris Harris, Darcy Graham; Ollie Smith.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones.

Romania XV: Alexandru Savin, Robert Irimescu, Gheorghe Gajion; Adrian Motoc, Stefan Iancu; Florian Rosu, Dragos Ser, Cristian Chirica (captain); Gabriel Rupanu, Alin Conache; Taliauli Sikuea, Fonovai Tangimana, Jason Tomane, Sioeli Lama; Marius Simionescu.

Replacements: Florin Bardasu, Iulian Hartig, Costel Burtila, Marius Iftimiciuc, Damian Stratila; Florin Surugiu, Tudor Boldor, Nicholas Onutu.

Scotland vs Romania - Key talking points

19:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Scots need big win ahead of Ireland

Nothing less than a comprehensive victory will do for Scotland as they bid to stay on course for qualification for the quarter-finals ahead of what is shaping up to be a critical showdown with Ireland in Paris next Saturday. The Scots need to win with four tries this weekend to get the bonus point they require, which is something they should do with little trouble given that they touched down seven times against Tonga last weekend, while Ireland and South Africa put 82 and 76 points respectively on the Romanians. In addition to getting the bonus point, a swashbuckling attacking performance and a heavy scoreline would be desirable to ensure a degree of buoyancy is maintained ahead of the Ireland match.

Opportunities for fringe men

The starting quartet of Hamish Watson, Luke Crosbie, Javan Sebastian and Ben Healy are getting their first action of this World Cup after being idle for the first two games, while six others – Ali Price, Cam Redpath, Ollie Smith, Jamie Bhatti, Ewan Ashman and Sam Skinner – have been handed their first start of the tournament. With Scotland boasting a relatively established starting XV these days, this is an opportunity for several players on the periphery of the squad to showcase their abilities and try to push themselves further up the pecking order, possibly even playing their way into contention for the Ireland game.

Scotland vs Romania - LIVE

19:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Javan Sebastian admitted to being “a bit overwhelmed” about the prospect of making his first start for Scotland at a World Cup after bouncing back from a “dark” spell working as a butcher when he feared his professional rugby career was over.

After failing to earn a contract in 2016, the Wales-born prop had to drop into the semi-pro ranks and got a job as a butcher in Carmarthen to make ends meet.

At that point, resigned to the likelihood that it was not to be for him at the top end of the game, Sebastian could never have envisaged he would go on to represent Scotland – the nation of his father’s birth – at a World Cup in France.

Javan Sebastian: Spell in the ‘normal’ world gave me impetus to succeed in rugby

Scotland vs Romania - LIVE

19:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Scott Cummings described Gregor Townsend as “a massive influence” on his career as he savours his second World Cup under the Scotland head coach.

The 26-year-old lock has enjoyed the most significant moments of his rugby journey under the man currently in charge of the national team.

Townsend was the Glasgow head coach when Cummings broke through and made his debut at club level as a teenager in 2015.

Two years later – and just months after landing the Scotland job – he gave the Warriors second-rower his first full international call-up for the Autumn Tests in 2017.

Townsend then handed Cummings his first cap in the summer of 2019 and took him to his first World Cup that year in Japan, where he made four appearances, aged 22.

The dependable Warriors forward has remained involved throughout the head coach’s reign and – although not always a starter – has accumulated 31 caps, two of which came in the opening matches of this World Cup against South Africa and Tonga.

Scotland’s Scott Cummings full of praise for ‘massive influence’ Gregor Townsend

Scotland vs Romania - LIVE

19:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Gregor Townsend has called on his Scotland stand-ins to seize their chance to impress against Romania on Saturday and play their way into contention for involvement in what is shaping up to be a box-office showdown with Ireland.

“It’s hard when you’re training to show what you can do at the World Cup,” he said. “We put a lot on what players have done for us in the past and players have been training well, so we know they are in really good physical shape.

“But the best way to influence selection is to play well. The performance against Tonga was an improvement on South Africa and we’re looking to get better than we were against Tonga. This group have the opportunity to do that now.

“Saturday will be hugely influential. We’ve gone with a similar team now for four or five games. There have been one or two changes here or there, but within that the core of that group have played since the France home game (in early August).

“But the other players have an opportunity and they know this is the final opportunity they will get before we play Ireland.

“The decisions before South Africa, before Tonga, and going back to before the France home and away games, were tight already in a few positions, so if players play well it will be a much longer selection meeting on Monday night, I’m sure.”

Gregor Townsend has made changes for Scotland’s clash with Romania (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Rugby World Cup permutations: Which teams can qualify for quarter-finals?

19:10 , Jamie Braidwood

The Rugby World Cup is hotting up as teams seek to secure their places in the quarter-finals.

The top two nations from each of the four pools will progress to the last eight, with the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October in Marseille and Paris.

In the event of a two-way tie, the nation that won the encounter between the two teams will progress; in the event of a three-way tie, the nation that finishes with the best points difference will finish on top, followed by the team that won the fixture between the two remaining teams.

Teams receive four points for a win, with a bonus point available for scoring four tries or more. A losing bonus point is received if you finish within seven points of your opponents; a draw is worth two points.

The third spot in each pool is crucial, too – while this will not allow teams further involvement at this year’s World Cup, it will secure automatic qualification for the next tournament in Australia in 2027.

Rugby World Cup permutations: Which teams can qualify for quarter-finals?

Scotland vs Romania - Line-ups!

19:00 , Chris Wilson

Scotland XV: Jamie Bhatti, Ewan Ashman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist (captain), Luke Crosbie, Hamish Watson (vc), Matt Fagerson; Ali Price, Ben Healy; Kyle Steyn, Cameron Redpath, Chris Harris, Darcy Graham; Ollie Smith.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones.

Romania XV: Alexandru Savin, Robert Irimescu, Gheorghe Gajion; Adrian Motoc, Stefan Iancu; Florian Rosu, Dragos Ser, Cristian Chirica (captain); Gabriel Rupanu, Alin Conache; Taliauli Sikuea, Fonovai Tangimana, Jason Tomane, Sioeli Lama; Marius Simionescu.

Replacements: Florin Bardasu, Iulian Hartig, Costel Burtila, Marius Iftimiciuc, Damian Stratila; Florin Surugiu, Tudor Boldor, Nicholas Onutu.

Scotland vs Romania - LIVE

18:50 , Chris Wilson

When is Scotland vs Romania?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST. Registered users can also watch the match for free online on ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Scotland vs Romania - Romania team news

18:41 , Chris Wilson

Just five of the Romania side that began against South Africa start again in Lille. To underline the problems that head coach Eugen Apjok is facing, regular scrum half Alin Conache is pressed into fly half duties after the tournament-ending injury to Hinckley Vaovasa, himself normally a full back but occupying the ten shirt at this World Cup.

Gabriel Pop and Taylor Gontineac have been replaced in Apjok’s 33, too, leading to changes elswhere. Tongan-born wings Taliauli Sikuea and Sioeli Lama are set for their first World Cup involvements in the back three, though Florin Surugiu ensures some experience remains in the 23 - the replacement scrum half will be 39 in December.

Scotland vs Romania – Scotland team news

18:37 , Chris Wilson

Gregor Townsend has made 13 changes to his side to face Romania from the side that beat Tonga 45-17 in the previous round. Chris Harris and Kyle Steyn are the only starting returnees. Lock Grant Gilchrist is named as captain due to Jamie Ritchie’s failed head injury assessment and will start in the second row alongside Sam Skinner, who came off the bench last weekend against Tonga.

Centre Harris and openside flanker Hamish Watson have been named as vice-captains. Watson is joined by blindside flanker Luke Crosbie and number eight Matt Fagerson, while the front row is made up of Jamie Bhatti at loosehead prop, Ewan Ashman at hooker, and Javan Sebastian makes his RWC debut and first test start at tighthead. Harris will partner with Cameron Redpath in the midfield with the wings strengthened by Darcy Graham and Steyn, and Ollie Smith at fullback.

Ben Healy starts at fly-half and Ali Price is named at scrum-half. Uncapped hooker Johnny Matthews is in line to make his Scotland debut from the bench after being called into the squad as a replacement for Stuart McInally who has left the squad due to a neck injury. He’s joined on the bench by Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, and Huw Jones. Alongside Sebastian, four other players make their first appearance at RWC2023 (Bhatti, Crosbie, Watson and Healy).

Scotland vs Romania - LIVE

18:30 , Chris Wilson

Follow all the build-up to Scotland vs Romania