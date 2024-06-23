Scotland vs Hungary LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, starting lineups, team news, TV, prediction today

Scotland vs Hungary LIVE!

The Euro 2024 group stage begins to wrap up tonight with Scotland and Hungary meeting in Stuttgart in a make-or-break encounter. Only the victor will be able to qualify for the knockouts while a draw will send both teams home from Germany.

Neither the Tartan Army nor the Magyars have managed to pick up a win in Group A so far, with defeats to hosts Germany and valiant mixed results against Switzerland. Scotland’s draw with the Swiss last time out has given them a fighting chance of qualifying but they will be without Kieran Tierney this evening with Scott McKenna in to replace the injured defender.

Hungary are yet to pick up a point but caused Germany some problems in their last game, as they look to deny the Scots a first-ever trip to a major tournament knockout stage. Follow the latest updates from Scotland vs Hungary LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Scotland vs Hungary updates

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Stuttgart Arena

How to watch for free: BBC One

Scotland team news: McKenna replaces injured Tierney

Hungary team news: Botka and Styles come into XI

Score prediction

Two changes for Hungary

19:05 , Marc Mayo

Marco Rossi has handed Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles a start on his return from injury.

Hungary also include Endre Botka in their backline as Adam Nagy and Attila Fiola drop out.

Scotland team as expected

19:00 , Marc Mayo

Scott McKenna replaces the injured Kieran Tierney in the only change to Scotland’s team which started against Switzerland.

Scott McTominay and John McGinn will offer support to Che Adams in attack in a 3-4-2-1 system.

🔢 It’s time to get behind your Scotland team.#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/lSLNUjxCXD — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 23, 2024

Scotland starting line-up

18:55 , Marc Mayo

Scotland XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn, Adams

Hungary starting line-up

18:54 , Marc Mayo

Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, Styles, Schafer, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Varga

Time for the team news!

18:51 , Marc Mayo

We’re moments away from having our starting line-ups confirmed for tonight’s game.

(Getty Images)

Scotland hope to avoid Euro 2020 repeat

18:50 , Marc Mayo

Steve Clarke hopes Scotland have learned their European Championship lessons.

Clarke and his side were in the same situation in the delayed Euro 2020 after losing to the Czech Republic and drawing with England but they fell well short in their final game, losing 3-1 to Croatia at Hampden Park.

However, the Scotland boss believes he and his squad have used the intervening years wisely.

"We feel good," said Clarke. "We thought it might come down to needing to get something out of the last game in the group.

"We've been in this position before at the last tournament but hopefully we can show that we've learned a few lessons.

"There has been a lot of recovery, a lot of rest, hopefully some good information for the players. We had a really good training session this morning and when they cross the white line they have to put that information into practice and hopefully you see the results at the end.

"The players have got a hell of a lot more experience. If we can qualify more regularly for these tournaments, you understand what you're doing.

"I think we've done a lot of things right this time that maybe we didn't get quite right the last time. Hopefully when we get to the last game the proof of the pudding is in the eating if you like, so that's what we're after.

"Hopefully we go to the match tomorrow and we do what we're good at. If we do that we've got a chance."

Hungary boss admits pressure is high

18:37 , Marc Mayo

Marco Rossi believes Hungary and Scotland are both under pressure going into tonight’s clash in Stuttgart.

The Magyars have no points from their first two Group A games and need a win against the Scots to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. Steve Clarke's men have one point from six.

"Given the results so far, no points from two games, we have no alternative other than winning if we want to progress," said Hungary boss Rossi.

"This is a decisive game for both teams and the pressure is equally on for us and Scotland. The pressure is on us and Scotland.

"I think Scotland are always aggressive. They tried to do that in their first two matches as well. As to whether they will still be, we'll see that tomorrow night. But I think we're in the same boat as Scotland. It's not just them who need three points, we do too. Coming away with maximum points might see us through to the knockout stage.

"If that doesn't happen, at least we can go away from Euro 2024 with three points, so our aim is exactly the same as Scotland.

"I think the Scottish team is dangerous in general because of their attitude, but they have some real quality players like John McGinn, Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay. At the same time, we need to try and find the right mood to face them."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Match odds

18:30 , Marc Mayo

Scotland: 13/8

Hungary: 6/4

Draw: 29/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Head-to-head record

18:23 , Marc Mayo

Matt Phillips scored the only goal in these teams’ last meeting, a friendly in Budapest six years ago.

Scotland wins: 3

Hungary wins: 4

Draws: 2

Scott McTominay goal threat vital as Scotland seek Euros history

18:15 , Marc Mayo

The stakes could not be higher for Scotland and Steve Clarke at Euro 2024.

His side have given themselves a fighting chance of making the knockout stages of a major tournament for the very first time.

All 11 previous tournament appearances have ended at the group stage, but beat Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday and Scotland will be set for the round of 16.

Read our full match preview!

Great atmosphere in Stuttgart

18:06 , Marc Mayo

Both teams have been superbly supported in the Stuttgart sun today.

Hungary’s ultras have made their march to the stadium and we are set for a cracking atmosphere later on.

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

Scotland legend Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

17:55 , Marc Mayo

Good news for Scottish football this afternoon as Tartan Army and Liverpool legend Alan Hansen has been discharged from hospital.

The Reds had announced on June 9 that the former Scotland centre-back was “seriously ill”.

But, in a statement on Monday, Liverpool said the 69-year-old will “continue his recovery at home”

A message from the Hansen family read: “Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home.

“Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support.

“It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously. We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery.”

Read the full story!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Score prediction

17:44 , Marc Mayo

Hungary did look dangerous going forward at times against the Germans, while the Scots will miss Tierney.

Draw, 1-1.

How we think Hungary could line up

17:35 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Varga

Early Hungary team news

17:29 , Marc Mayo

Marco Rossi made two changes for Hungary’s defeat to Germany on Wednesday and came through without any fresh injuries.

Further adjustments in defence are unlikely despite the errors for Germany’s opening goal and the Magyars should persist with their 5-2-3 shape.

Our prediction for the Scotland team

17:22 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Scotland XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn, Adams

Early Scotland team news

17:15 , Marc Mayo

Ryan Porteous is suspended after his red card against Germany, while Kieran Tierney was taken off on a stretcher last time out and will miss the game.

Scott McKenna is set to replace the Arsenal man.

Billy Gilmour will keep his place in midfield after his impressive display against Switzerland.

How to watch

17:07 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Scotland vs Hungary LIVE!

16:58 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Scotland vs Hungary!

Well here we are. A huge night for two nations at Euro 2024 as Group A draws to a close, with Scotland aiming to reach their first-ever knockout stage at a major tournament.

A win will be enough to send the Tartan Army through with Hungary having to rely on one of the best third-placed finishes as a best-case scenario.

Kick-off from Stuttgart Arena comes at 8pm BST.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!