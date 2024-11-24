Scotland vs Australia LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates as Wallabies look to continue winning streak

Scotland conclude their November action looking for a strong finish as they face an Australia side in good form.

The autumn has largely gone as expected for Gregor Townsend’s side, the hosts having taken care of business against Fiji and Portugal either side of a defeat to South Africa. It makes this a key fixture for a team restored to full strength and hoping to claim a significant victory on home soil to further build confidence.

But the Wallabies come to town flying after a thrashing of Wales in Cardiff last week continued their hopes of a grand slam tour. Australia last beat all four of the home nations in a single tour in 1984, with the current crop hoping to replicate that achievement with a clash with Ireland in Dublin to come next weekend. Can they take another step towards a major achievement in Edinburgh today?

Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield in our live blog below:

Scotland vs Australia

Gregor Townsend recalls his first-choice side after rotating for the win over Portugal last week

The Wallabies have been England and Wales so far on an encouraging tour

Scotland 0-3 Australia, 17 minutes

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A funny game to figure out, this, both sides clearly prepared to play but yet to really make telling thrusts. Australia take the 22 dropout quick and short, but Scotland are soon on the attack. A knock on ends the movement while Len Ikitau is down for treatment - it appears the Australian centre feels he’s taken a shot to the head, but the officials aren’t looking at it.

Scotland 0-3 Australia, 15 minutes

13:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So near, so far! Finn Russell spots space in behind but puts slightly too much oomph on his grubber, with even the rapid Darcy Graham unable to retrieve it. A chance gone.

Scotland 0-3 Australia, 13 minutes

13:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Blair Kinghorn strikes his restart rather better than Lolesio did at kick off, forcing Australia to play from deep. And now the visitors fall foul of the officials - two blasts of Chris Busby’s whistle should grant them a chance to answer from the tee...

Or not! Scotland kick to the corner!

PENALTY! Scotland 0-3 AUSTRALIA (Noah Lolesio, 12 minutes)

13:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Noah Lolesio slots the opening three.

Scotland 0-0 Australia, 10 minutes

13:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland don’t escape far, knocking on soon after their lineout just beyond the bounds of their 22. And the Wallabies go to work, Angus Bell among those trucking up with serious intent.

Advantage is coming as Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii regathers some momentum with a meaty charge. Referee Chris Busby’s arm is out again as the pressure builds...and Australia will take that penalty.

Scotland 0-0 Australia, 8 minutes

13:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Superb from Darcy Graham! The Scottish forwards just do enough to prevent the maul getting going, and then the wee wing nips in with a brilliant turnover.

Scotland 0-0 Australia, 7 minutes

13:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A second successive penalty and Australia boot further deeper into Scottish territory. Brandon Paenga-Amosa will throw a lineout sevne metres from the line.

Scotland 0-0 Australia, 6 minutes

13:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A lively opening passage, this. Scotland stall Wallabies ball just beyond halfway, but Rory Darge is in from the side. Penalty Wallabies - down towards the 22 they march.

Scotland 0-0 Australia, 5 minutes

13:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland flip the field with a deep kick and Australia clear to their own ten-metre line. Scotland play intricately around Sione Tuipulotu, but a Finn Russell flick hits the deck.

Scotland 0-0 Australia, 3 minutes

13:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Strong defence from Scotland as they face up to a second set, Rob Valetini thundered back annd then Brandon Paenga-Amosa, too. Pierre Schoeman then capitalises on loose ruck ball to snatch aturnover.

Scotland 0-0 Australia, 2 minutes

13:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some punchy early carries from the Australians, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Rob Valetini showing well. They eventually run out of steam just short of the Scotland 22, Len Ikitau stabbing a kick in behind. Scotland gather and clear to touch.

Scotland 0-0 Australia, 1 minute

13:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A shallow kick off from Noah Lolesio that Scotland still choose to play, foolishly, as it happens - a knock on and a first Australia scrum.

KICK OFF!

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And we are underway in Edinburgh.

Scotland vs Australia

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, here we go. Will the Wallabies grand slam hopes stay alive?

Former Scotland team doctor James Robson delivers the match ball on his birthday. A great of the game.

Scotland vs Australia

13:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few of the Wallabies look rather parky as they huddle like penguins for the anthem.

Scotland’s rendition is typically pleasant, Murrayfield in fine voice.

Scotland vs Australia

13:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Matt Fagerson leads Scotland out on the occasion of his 50th cap, soon followed by the rest of his squad mates and their Australian opposition.

Scotland vs Australia

13:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is, mercifully, dry at Murrayfield, with the now of yesterday cleared and (in shocking news) the sun shing, warming those in one corner of the grand old ground. What impact will the Wallabies’ lack of training time have?

Scotland vs Australia match officials

13:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee: Chris Busby (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant Referee 2: Eoghan Cross (Ireland)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

FPRO: Matteo Liperini (Italy)

I’m where I’m supposed to be – Scotland’s Sione Tuipulotu happy with career path

13:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sione Tuipulotu says he could not be more content with the way his career has panned out as he prepares to captain Scotland against the country of his birth when Australia visit Murrayfield.

The 27-year-old begrudgingly left his homeland for Japan in 2018 due to a lack of opportunities and since moving to Glasgow in 2021 he has developed into one of the top centres in the world.

Wallabies scrum-half Nic White said earlier this week of Tuipulotu: “Unfortunately we let him get away, but he’s going to have a point to prove this weekend.”

But the burgeoning back said on Saturday at his captain’s run press conference that he is entirely at ease that he ended up getting international recognition with the nation of grandmother’s birth rather than Australia.

I’m where I’m supposed to be – Scotland’s Sione Tuipulotu happy with career path

Wing ‘wizard’ Harry Potter has heard all of the jokes before

13:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Any Harry of a certain age has dealt with a comment or two in reference so a certain fictional wizard, but for Harry Potter the problem has obviously been particularly acute. And the wing has heard all the jokes before:

Wing 'wizard' Harry Potter to play for Australia's rugby team. He knows the puns are coming

Australia team news

12:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Former Leicester back Harry Potter makes his Australia debut on the wing, while Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii returns to the starting centre pairing after Samu Kerevi’s suspension. The abrasive Carlo Tizzano is given an opportunity on the openside in a back row that also includes returning skipper Harry Wilson. Matt Faessler is a late withdrawal; Brandon Paenga-Amosa starts with Billy Pollard on the bench.

Australia XV: 1 Angus Bell, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5 Will Skelton; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Carlo Tizzano, 8 Harry Wilson (captain); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Harry Potter, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Isaac Kailea, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Nick Frost, 20 Langi Gleeson; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Max Jorgensen.

Scotland team news

12:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gregor Townsend brings back his first-choice side with only Darcy Graham retained from the starting team that beat Portugal. With no Jack Dempsey due to injury, Jamie Ritchie comes in to the back row as Matt Fagerson slides across to number eight, and Scott Cummings returns from his one-match ban after being sent off against South Africa.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Matt Fagerson; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 13 Huw Jones, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Alex Craig, 20 Josh Bayliss; 21 George Horne, 22 Tom Jordan, 23 Kyle Rowe.

Scottish snow poses problems for Wallabies

12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia have had limited training this week due to frozen pitches ahead of their Autumn international clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, but are hoping their red hot form can take them to a Grand Slam finish to the year.

The Wallabies have had an up and down season, but beat England 42-37 in their tour opener and followed that up with a comprehensive 52-20 victory over Wales as they go into their clash with Scotland bristling with confidence.

“Our plan was to get up here (Edinburgh) and train Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday,” coach Joe Schmidt told reporters. “As it happened, we’ve been quite limited in what we’ve done.

“The grounds are frozen but Scottish Rugby were super today (Friday), they let us train at Murrayfield so we could actually get a session on the grass. Hopefully that sharpens the boys for Sunday.”

Gregor Townsend wants statement win to boost Scotland’s Six Nations bid

12:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gregor Townsend has challenged Scotland to set themselves up for the Six Nations by defeating Australia today.

The Scots have defeated a second-string Fiji side and Portugal this month either side of a spirited display in a 32-15 defeat by South Africa.

Now Townsend wants to see his team sign off their autumn series with a statement victory over a resurgent Wallabies side.

Gregor Townsend wants statement win to boost Scotland’s Six Nations bid

Scotland’s Tuipulotu brothers surprised by grandmother’s arrival from Australia

12:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mosese Tuipulotu revealed he and brother Sione were taken by complete surprise after their Greenock-born grandmother made a secret journey from Australia to Edinburgh to watch them represent Scotland this weekend.

Scottish Rugby released a video on Wednesday afternoon showing the emotional moment the siblings – who thought they were going to meet a fan – walked into the dressing-room at Murrayfield on Tuesday to find 77-year-old Jacqueline Thomson, who had been flown over by Skyscanner, Scotland’s official travel partner.

Jacqueline, who left Scotland when she was a child, is the reason both players are eligible for the national team.

Scotland’s Tuipulotu brothers surprised by grandmother’s arrival from Australia

Warren Gatland admits to uncertainty over future after Wales suffer 12th straight defeat

11:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Warren Gatland wasn’t totally unequivocal when commenting on his future afterwards, with a review set to begin in the coming days and some difficult conversations to be had:

Gatland admits to uncertainty over future after Wales suffer 12th straight defeat

Wales end year without a win as South Africa highlight sad truth for Warren Gatland

11:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I, meanwhile, was in Cardiff to watch Wales complete a winless year with a defeat to South Africa. There was pleasing fight and physicality in parts of the hosts’ performance, but the Springboks still won comfortably without finding their best.

Wales end year without a win as South Africa show sad truth for Warren Gatland

Fiji boss claims Sam Prendergast escaped red card due to ‘wearing green jersey’

11:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But were Andy Farrell’s side lucky lot to have fly half Sam Prendergast sent off for an early high tackle? Fiji boss Mick Byrne certainly felt so:

Fiji boss claims Sam Prendergast escaped red card due to ‘wearing green jersey’

Yesterday’s action

11:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ll get into all of the build-up from Murrayfield in a bit, but first let’s reflect on yesterday’s action - starting in Dublin, where Fiji disappointed as Ireland returned to somewhere closer to their best to win comfortably...

Ireland ease to victory against Fiji as Sam Prendergast overcomes early yellow card

TNT Sports encouraged by Autumn Nations Series viewing figures

11:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The November rugby internationals have seen strong levels of interest across Europe with executives at governing bodies and broadcasters understood to be pleased with viewing figures.

TNT Sports, who are in their first year as the UK broadcaster of the Autumn Nations Series after taking over from Amazon, are said to be particularly encouraged by the week-on-week growth in interest in their first significant, sustained involvement in international rugby.

The England vs South Africa clash last weekend set a new record rugby audience for the channel, formerly BT Sport, with interest in line with top Premier League and Champions League games.

TNT Sports encouraged by Autumn Nations Series viewing figures

Scotland vs Australia LIVE

Saturday 23 November 2024 09:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Scotland vs Australia. Perhaps the game of a busy rugby weekend, this mightily-intriguing fixture pits a settled, strong Scottish side against a Wallabies team that have bounced up to Edinburgh on the back of two wins and still in the hunt for a grand slam tour.

Kick off at Murrayfield is at 1.40pm.