Scotland v Hungary LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and more ahead of crucial Group A decider

Scotland could be on the brink of history at Euro 2024 as they wait to face Hungary in the final round of group games in Group A.

Steve Clarke’s side know a win would take them to four points, and with the four best-performing third-placed teams qualifying for the last 16, victory against Hungary may well be enough to secure a place in the round of 16.

Hungary, who sit bottom of Group A on zero points, know themselves that a win would give them a slim chance of making the next round, despite bruising defeats to Switzerland and hosts Germany.

So, with both teams knowing that nothing but a win will do, expect fireworks in Stuttgart as both sides look to stake their claim to a place in the last 16 at Euro 2024.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from Scotland v Hungary below - plus the key events and reaction to Germany v Switzerland in the other game in Group A:

Euro 2024: Scotland v Hungary

Scotland face Hungary in Stuttgart in the final round of games in Group A, with kick-off at 8pm BST

Scotland could qualify for the knockout rounds of a major tournament for the first time in history

What do Scotland need to go through? Euro 2024 permutations explained

Scotland - Hungary

Scotland vs Hungary latest Euro 2024 build-up

08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Steve Clarke hopes lessons have been learned ahead of Scotland’s crunch Group A game against Hungary in Stuttgart at Euro 2024, writes Ronnie Esplin.

The Scots have just one point from their first two matches against Germany and Switzerland but a win against Hungary would almost certainly see Scotland into the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

Clarke and his side were in the same situation in the delayed Euro 2020 after losing to the Czech Republic and drawing with England but they fell well short in their final game, losing 3-1 to Croatia at Hampden Park.

However, the Scotland boss believes he and his squad have used the intervening years wisely.

“We feel good,” said Clarke. “We thought it might come down to needing to get something out of the last game in the group. We’ve been in this position before at the last tournament but hopefully we can show that we’ve learned a few lessons.”

Can Steve Clarke’s side get the result they need on the road to the last 16 of Euro 2024? (PA Wire)

Scotland vs Hungary latest Euro 2024 build-up

08:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Euro 2024 arrives at the final round of the group stage to decide who will go through to the knockouts. As well as the top two teams in each of the six groups, the four best third-placed teams will also progress to make up the last-16, with the remaining eight nations cut from the tournament.

Up first is Group A, as Scotland attempt to claim a place in the knockout stages of an international tournament for the first time in their history against Hungary. Scotland were thrashed by Germany in their opening game before bouncing back against Switzerland, with a victory over Hungary in Stuttgart needed to be sure of qualification - although an anxious wait may be required even if Steve Clarke’s side do pick up a crucial three points.

In the past two editions of the European Championship where the 24-team format has been used, four points has always been enough as a third-placed team to progress to the last-16. While three points has occasionally been sufficient, it does not guarantee a place in the next round. Two points was not enough to finish as one of the four best third-placed teams at Euro 2016 or Euro 2020, but there is a way in which it may be possible at Euro 2024.

There are certain to be plenty of twists and turns in store as the final round of fixtures are played out, with both matches in each of the groups kicking off simultaneously across the next four evenings. Here’s how the groups are looking, as well as the all-important permutations and the ranking of the third-placed teams at Euro 2024.

What do Scotland need to go through? Euro 2024 group permutations explained

Scotland vs Hungary latest Euro 2024 build-up

08:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Prediction

Scotland need to play a perfect game against Hungary and can’t afford some of the moments of inaccuracy that almost cost them against Switzerland. But Scotland managed to turn a corner following their disastrous opening night, and have the belief that they can get the job done. Scotland 1-0 Hungary

Scotland vs Hungary latest Euro 2024 build-up

08:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams

Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Varga

Scotland vs Hungary latest Euro 2024 build-up

08:17 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the Scotland team news?

Kieran Tierney is out of Euro 2024 after he was stretchered off against Switzerland with a hamstring injury, with the left-back already returning to club Arsenal for further assessment. Tierney is likely to be replaced on the left side of Scotland’s back three by Scott McKenna, unless Steve Clarke decides to change the shape and switch to four at the back.

Ryan Porteous remains suspended but Clarke found a better balance in the team against Switzerland with Billy Gilmour brought into midfield, allowing Scott McTominay and John McGinn to push further forward. Scotland need to win, so Clarke may be tempted to name a more attacking side, but the forced alteration of McKenna for Tierney could be the only change.

Scotland vs Hungary latest Euro 2024 build-up

08:16 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Scotland vs Hungary?

The match will be played at 8pm BST on Sunday 23 June at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

What TV channel is it on?

Scotland vs Hungary will be shown on BBC One, BBC Scotland and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage kicking off at 7pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

Good morning

08:15 , Jamie Braidwood

