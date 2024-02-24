Scotland v England live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

Scotland will hope to continue their Calcutta Cup supremacy (Getty Images)

Scotland will hope to continue their recent Calcutta Cup dominance as England come to Murrayfield for a crucial Six Nations fixture.

It is four years since England last took victory in this famous fixture, with that narrow 2020 win their sole success in the last six editions of the clash.

For Gregor Townsend’s hosts, victory is surely a must after a much-debated defeat to France before the first fallow week left their hopes of mounting a title challenge slim.

Steve Borthwick, meanwhile, will know his side must be better than against Wales as they look to continue to build momentum.

When is Scotland vs England?

Scotland vs England is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 24 February.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Blair Kinghorn returns to the Scotland side after overcoming injury, with Kyle Steyn also returning to the starting back three having been a late scratch against France due to the impending arrival of his newborn daughter. Former skipper Jamie Ritchie is brought back on the blindside to complement Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey in the back row, with Matt Fagerson out of the squad entirely.

England also switch full-backs, though Freddie Steward’s demotion comes as more of a surprise after a strong performance in the win over Wales. George Furbank is preferred to the Leicester man after an impressive season leading Northampton to the top of the Premiership table, and offers an extra pair of distributing hands with Ollie Lawrence in to add carrying potency in midfield after injury. Danny Care replaces the injured Alex Mitchell at scrum half and wins his 99th cap, while George Martin returns to the bench.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell (co-capt.); 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Andy Christie; 21 George Horne, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Cameron Redpath.

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Danny Care, 10 George Ford; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 George Furbank.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 George Martin, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South; 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Odds

Scotland win 4/7

Draw 22/1

England win 13/8



Prediction

A narrow Scotland win. Scotland 20-18 England.