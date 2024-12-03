Scotland ready to 'go again' after Euro play-off defeat

Scotland defender Sophie Howard insists Scotland "will go again" despite the disappointment of missing out on another national tournament.

After a goalless draw at Easter Road on Friday, Tuesday's second leg defeat to Finland denied the Scots from getting to their first major tournament since 2019.

"I think we're just really disappointed," Howard said of the Scots' failure to make their third tournament in a row.

"We wanted so much more and we didn't achieve it. As a team we feel like we gave it everything.

"I wouldn't say we let ourselves down because we're in this together, we're just massively disappointed.

"I feel like every single player on that pitch gave everything and I think we deserved to win with the way we played.

"I think it's important that you allow the emotions to be disappointed, it just shows how much it means to us.

"To think about how we can recover from this would be wrong, we're allowing the tears, and there have been many tears, but give it some time and we can look at how we can come back from this and lift each other up because that's what this group is about.

"The whole national team is ready to pick one another up and go again."