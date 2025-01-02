Schwieger scores 22, Valparaiso downs Missouri State 73-72

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Cooper Schwieger's 22 points helped Valparaiso defeat Missouri State 73-72 on Wednesday night.

Missouri State's Zaxton King was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with less than a second left but he missed two of the three free throws.

Schwieger shot 8 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Beacons (8-6, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tyler Schmidt scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. All Wright finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Vincent Brady II led the Bears (7-7, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and three steals. Michael Osei-Bonsu added 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Missouri State. Dez White also put up 13 points.

Schwieger put up 11 points in the first half for Valparaiso, who led 35-34 at halftime. Valparaiso used an 11-2 second-half run erase a one-point deficit and take the lead at 46-38 with 15:54 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Schwieger scored 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Valparaiso hosts Northern Iowa and Missouri State travels to play Bradley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

