Schedule of Stanley Cup Finals series

(Reuters) - Following is the schedule for the National Hockey League best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators starting on Monday (all games start 0000 GMT/8 PM ET):

Game One: Monday, May 29 - Nashville at Pittsburgh

Game Two: Wednesday, May 31 - Nashville at Pittsburgh

Game Three: Saturday, June 3 - Pittsburgh at Nashville

Game Four: Monday June 5 - Pittsburgh at Nashville

(if needed)

Game Five: Thursday, June 8 - Nashville at Pittsburgh

Game Six: Sunday, June 11 - Pittsburgh at Nashville

Game Seven: Wednesday, June 14 - Nashville at Pittsburgh

(Compiled by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Andrew Both)