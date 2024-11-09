Schedule, scores and live updates from today’s Midlands high school football games
Latest news and scores from high school football action around Columbia and South Carolina. It’s the last week of the regular season for public schools, and the first week of the playoffs for private schools.
Midlands scores, schedule
Thursday
South Aiken 40, Airport 27
Gilbert 52, Aiken 7
Friday
Regular Season
American Leadership at Saluda
Batesburg-Leesville at Strom Thurmond
Gray Collegiate at North Augusta
Irmo at Dutch Fork
Mid-Carolina at Fairfield Central
Newberry at Silver Bluff
River Bluff at Lexington
Spring Valley at West Florence
Sumter at Ridge View
White Knoll at Chapin
SCISA Playoffs
Cardinal Newman at Hammond
Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
First Baptist at Northside Christian
Newberry Academy at Richard Winn
W.W. King at Jefferson Davis