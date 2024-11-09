Advertisement

Schedule, scores and live updates from today’s Midlands high school football games

lou bezjak
·1 min read
Lexington Wildcats Matt McAulay (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Gilbert Indians during their game against the Gilbert Indians at Lexington High School 8/23/24

Latest news and scores from high school football action around Columbia and South Carolina. It’s the last week of the regular season for public schools, and the first week of the playoffs for private schools.

Midlands scores, schedule

Thursday

South Aiken 40, Airport 27

Gilbert 52, Aiken 7

Friday

Regular Season

American Leadership at Saluda

Batesburg-Leesville at Strom Thurmond

Gray Collegiate at North Augusta

Irmo at Dutch Fork

Mid-Carolina at Fairfield Central

Newberry at Silver Bluff

River Bluff at Lexington

Spring Valley at West Florence

Sumter at Ridge View

White Knoll at Chapin

SCISA Playoffs

Cardinal Newman at Hammond

Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud

First Baptist at Northside Christian

Newberry Academy at Richard Winn

W.W. King at Jefferson Davis