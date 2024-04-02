Scheana Shay's Daughter Summer, 2, Goes on an Epic Easter Egg Hunt Around Their House

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star shares her daughter with husband Brock Davies

Scheana Shay/Instagram Scheana Shay, Brock Davies and their daughter Summer Moon

Scheana Shay enjoyed a special Easter with her little girl.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 38, enjoyed the holiday with her 2-year-old daughter Summer Moon and husband Brock Davies, sharing a Reel on her Instagram of her daughter's Easter egg hunt around their house.

"It's Easter. Do you think the Easter bunny came?" Shay asks Summer in the video.

"Yeah! He did!" her toddler responds. The camera pans to show an Easter basket resting on their kitchen table. Shay's husband can be seen in the background as Summer excitedly walks over to the table.

Exploring her basket, Summer takes out a few plastic eggs, then embarks on an egg hunt around the family's house. "It looks like the Easter Bunny came for @summermoon 🐰🐇🐣🌸 Happy Easter everyone!!" Shay wrote in her caption.

The family of three kicked off their spring with some traveling, spending a week exploring the Netherlands together.

They checked out different sites and posed in traditional outfits throughout an adorable Instagram Reel.

In December, the family gave a peek at their holiday season festivities with a cozy shot where they pose together in matching red plaid pajamas.

"Merry Christmas from the Davies family! ♥️," she captioned their sweet matching pajama family photo.



