Scenes from the green at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club

The Wells Fargo Championship returns to Quail Hollow Club for the 19th time this week. The field includes 2023 champion Wyndham Clark and three-time tournament champion Rory Mcllroy, along with previous winners Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, and Brian Harman.

Rory McIlroy hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Rory McIlroy hits from the 16th tee during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Rory McIlroy watches his ball after hitting from the 10th tee during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Collin Morikawa hits from the 8th fairway during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Fans watch during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Rory McIlroy hits from the 10th fairway during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Xander Schauffele hits on the 8th hole after losing his ball in the woods during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Xander Schauffele lines up his putt on the 8th hole round one of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Fans watch during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Wyndham Clark makes a face after a putt on the 8th hole during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron, right, bumps fists with a member of his team prior to teeing off at the first tee during the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am at Quail Hollow Club on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Former NFL head coach Ron Rivera, right, and his wife Stephanie, left, laugh while waiting to walk down the 11th fairway during the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am at Quail Hollow Club on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer leans back and watches his putt on the 15th green during the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am at Quail Hollow Club on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.