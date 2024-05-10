Scenes from the green at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club
The Wells Fargo Championship returns to Quail Hollow Club for the 19th time this week. The field includes 2023 champion Wyndham Clark and three-time tournament champion Rory Mcllroy, along with previous winners Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, and Brian Harman.
TORONTO — Manulife Financial Corp. says first quarter earnings were down from last year because of the effects of a major reinsurance deal. The insurance giant says its net income attributed to shareholders for the quarter ending March 31 was $866 million, down from $1.4 billion in the same quarter last year. It says the results include the $800 million impact from a $13-billion reinsurance deal with Global Atlantic that it says included the largest long-term care reinsurance deal in history. Ma
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs fired head coach Sheldon Keefe on Thursday following another disappointing playoff exit. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the potential candidates to take over the Original Six franchise that hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1967. CRAIG BERUBE The 58-year-old from Calahoo, Alta., hoisted the Cup as coach of the St. Louis Blues in 2019, but was fired by the organization in December after missing the playoffs last spring. The no-nonsense Berube, who owns
VANCOUVER — Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury, says head coach Kris Knoblauch. Knoblauch says the Oilers coaching staff will decide Friday morning whether the 28-year-old German forward plays that evening in Game 2 of Edmonton's series with the Vancouver Canucks. Draisaitl missed practice Thursday and appeared to be labouring late in Edmonton's loss to Vancouver in Game 1 of their second-round series Wednesday. He had two assists in the game but was l
With free agency and the draft behind us, what 32 teams look like today will likely be what they look like Week 1 and beyond for the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski reveal the post-draft fantasy power rankings. The duo break down the rankings in six tiers: Elite offensive ecosystems, teams on the cusp of being complete mixed bag ecosystems, offensive ecosystems with something to prove, offenses that could go either way, and offenses that are best to stay away from in fantasy.
Minutes after his team was knocked out of the NHL playoffs in a game that included two disallowed goals because of goaltender interference, Jon Cooper was careful to say those calls weren't the reason the Tampa Bay Lightning lost the series. He still had a problem with them. Cooper, a two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach, pointed out the league has made one rule change after another to encourage offense. When Tampa Bay scored its first goal, Florida coach Paul Maurice successfully challenged to wi
VANCOUVER — The City of Vancouver will host viewing parties for the Canucks' Round 2 playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers starting with Game 3 on Sunday. Mayor Ken Sim and others have previously expressed concern about large-scale events for the playoffs, given Vancouver's history of Stanley Cup riots. But Sim now says a lot of thought and planning has gone into events set to take place at a park located far from the downtown core, where hordes of drunken fans rioted after the Canucks' Gam
GUELPH, Ont. — Quarterback Chad Kelly, who is under suspension for violating the CFL's gender-based violence policy, was on the field Thursday at the Toronto Argonauts' rookie camp. Kelly's appearance at the University of Guelph comes just two days after the CFL suspended its 2023 outstanding player for at least nine regular-season games following its investigation into a lawsuit filed a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both Kelly and club. Kelly is also suspended for Toronto’s two