Scale snafus: UFC official weigh-in misses in 2024
The old adage is that the fight before the fight in MMA is the one with the scale.
Weight-cutting struggles and eventual weight misses are a regular part of the sport. Throughout 2024, we updated this story each time there was an infraction on the UFC scale – or fights that were scrapped because of issues with a fighter’s weight.
Here’s a running list that will update throughout the 2024 calendar year. Fighters listed are in chronological order of their scheduled bouts.
(List updated after UFC Fight Night 234 weigh-ins in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2024.)
Manel Kape
Event: UFC Fight Night 234
Date: Jan. 13
Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
Division: Flyweight
Final weight: 129.5
Notes: Flyweight contender Manel Kape (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) came in significantly above the non-title limit for his co-main event against Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC). They were the last two to come to the scale in the weigh-in session, but Nicolau was on target at 126 pounds. Kape will be fined a percentage of his purse if the fight is approved by the commission.