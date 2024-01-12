Scale snafus: UFC official weigh-in misses in 2024

The old adage is that the fight before the fight in MMA is the one with the scale.

Weight-cutting struggles and eventual weight misses are a regular part of the sport. Throughout 2024, we updated this story each time there was an infraction on the UFC scale – or fights that were scrapped because of issues with a fighter’s weight.

Here’s a running list that will update throughout the 2024 calendar year. Fighters listed are in chronological order of their scheduled bouts.

(List updated after UFC Fight Night 234 weigh-ins in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2024.)

Manel Kape

Event: UFC Fight Night 234

Date: Jan. 13

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Division: Flyweight

Final weight: 129.5

Notes: Flyweight contender Manel Kape (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) came in significantly above the non-title limit for his co-main event against Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC). They were the last two to come to the scale in the weigh-in session, but Nicolau was on target at 126 pounds. Kape will be fined a percentage of his purse if the fight is approved by the commission.

