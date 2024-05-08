Saudi Arabia announces extended partnership with UFC, including pay-per-view sponsorship

The UFC and Saudi Arabia have extended their partnership.

Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s chairman of the general entertainment authority for entertainment Turki Alalshikh, announced in a press release that the UFC and Riyadh Season have continued their partnership, which includes hosting another fight event during 2024-25. In addition, Riyadh Season will sponsor UFC 306 in September, which takes place at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

“This agreement is a continuation of Riyadh Season’s aims to host and partner with prominent and international events of mass interest,” Alalshikh said in a press release. “It also enhances our efforts for Riyadh Season to produce diverse content in order to engage and attract an even wider audience with different interests from around the world. UFC is the most prominent mixed martial arts organization in the world and their platform of global fans is unrivaled.”

Alalshikh posted a photo with UFC CEO Dana White to social media, along with a copy of the press release.

A strategic agreement has been signed between Riyadh Season and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), including the sponsorship of the UFC event in Las Vegas, the UFC event in Riyadh, and Power Slap competitions 🇸🇦❤️ #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/JFe6hVE4jO — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) May 7, 2024

The UFC’s first event in Saudi Arabia will take place Saturday, June 22 at Kingdom Arena. The event will be headlined by a middleweight title-eliminator matchup between former champion Robert Whittaker and top contender Khamzat Chimaev.

The extended agreement between UFC and Riyadh Season also includes hosting a future Power Slap event in Riyadh.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie