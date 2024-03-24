Saturday's high school baseball and softball scores
Baseball
Capistrano Valley 4, Esperanza 2
Chaffey 5, Don Lugo 2
Cherry Creek (CO) 3, Fullerton 2
Chino 3, Ontario 1
Crescenta Valley 6, Chula Vista Mater Dei 2
Hart 16, Redondo Union 1
JW North 9, Riverside Poly 0
La Palma Kennedy 4, Schurr 2
Montclair 7, Baldwin Park 3
OC Pacifica Christian 11, Fairmont Prep 1
San Jacinto Valley Academy 7, Nuview Bridge 6
Santa Ana Foothill 7, Reed (NV) 1
Teacher 15, Nordhoff 6
Village Christian 7, Heritage Christian 1
Walnut 8, Oak Hills 5
Yorba Linda 3, Fountain Valley 1
Softball
Adelanto 10, Rialto 3
Irvine 16, Mater Dei 5
Jurupa Valley 15, Avalon 0
