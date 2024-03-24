Advertisement

Saturday's high school baseball and softball scores

Los Angeles Times staff
Baseball

Capistrano Valley 4, Esperanza 2

Chaffey 5, Don Lugo 2

Cherry Creek (CO) 3, Fullerton 2

Chino 3, Ontario 1

Crescenta Valley 6, Chula Vista Mater Dei 2

Hart 16, Redondo Union 1

JW North 9, Riverside Poly 0

La Palma Kennedy 4, Schurr 2

Montclair 7, Baldwin Park 3

OC Pacifica Christian 11, Fairmont Prep 1

San Jacinto Valley Academy 7, Nuview Bridge 6

Santa Ana Foothill 7, Reed (NV) 1

Teacher 15, Nordhoff 6

Village Christian 7, Heritage Christian 1

Walnut 8, Oak Hills 5

Yorba Linda 3, Fountain Valley 1

Softball

Adelanto 10, Rialto 3

Irvine 16, Mater Dei 5

Jurupa Valley 15, Avalon 0

