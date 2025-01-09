Saskatchewan Roughriders sign veteran quarterback Jake Maier to contract

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed veteran American quarterback Jake Maier on Thursday.

The deal reportedly is for one year. Saskatchewan obtained Maier from the Calgary Stampeders last month.

The six-foot, 200-pound Maier spent the previous four seasons with Calgary, starting 45 of 65 regular-season games.

In 2024, he completed 357-of-494 passes for 3,841 yards (third in CFL) with 22 TDs (third overall) and 14 interceptions.

Maier's first full season as a starter was 2023 and he threw for 4,244 yards, becoming just the 10th player in Stampeders’ history to crack the 4,000-yard plateau.

As a rookie in 2021, he became the first CFL player ever to crack the 300-yard milestone in each of his first three starts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press