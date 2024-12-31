Saquon’s Record Chase, Ravens’ Playoff Push, and Shocking 2025 Sports Predictions | McCoy & Van Noy

In this episode of McCoy & Van Noy, Gerald McCoy and Kyle Van Noy break down Saquon Barkley’s historic 2,000-yard season and the debate over whether the Eagles should risk him chasing Eric Dickerson’s record.

We also spotlight the Ravens’ playoff surge, JD’s heroics for the Commanders, and Joe Burrow’s OT magic keeping Cincinnati alive. Plus, we dive into Week 17’s top performances, playoff implications, and standout players in our "Drive to Win" segment.

To close, we reflect on the best moments of 2024—like Saquon’s reverse hurdle and JD’s Hail Mary—and unveil bold predictions for 2025, from Super Bowl picks to breakout players and even some surprises beyond football.

Don’t miss this jam-packed year-end episode full of bold takes, heartfelt moments, and a look ahead to an epic 2025!

0:00 - Welcome to McCoy & Van Noy - Happy New Year Everyone!

2:27 - Ravens dominate Christmas with Lamar, Henry, and a lockdown defense

7:41 - Insights on prime time preparation and the impact of veteran leadership

19:14 - NFL Week 17 highlights: JD shines, Darnold delivers, Saquon’s history chase

35:22 - Best of 2024 and bold predictions for 2025: Ravens, Celtics, and more

41:38 - Drive to Win: Baker’s NFC South push and BYU’s Alamo Bowl statement

47:53 - Happy New Year, McCoy & Van Noy Family! Closing out with gratitude and a look ahead to an epic 2025!

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts